Jackson Parks scored 13 points as the Lufkin Panthers picked up their fifth straight victory with a 56-49 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on the road Friday night.
Natron Wortham added 9 points and Elijah Johnson and Jordan Moore had 8 each for the Panthers.
Other Lufkin scorers were T.K. Scott (7), Christian Mumphery (5), Zay Shankle (4) and Damarquise Garner (2).
Lufkin led 17-7 after a quarter, 31-17 at halftime and 42-31 after three quarters.
Lufkin had already clinched the district’s third seed before taking the court Friday night.
The Panthers will try to play the role of spoiler on Senior Night Tuesday as they host the Marshall Mavericks.
Marshall defeated Nacogdoches on Friday night, meaning it would clinch the district title with a win over Lufkin. A Marshall loss, coupled with a Nacogdoches win over Pine Tree, would set up a tie for the district title between the Dragons and Mavericks.
Marshall took the first game over Lufkin on a buzzer-beater near midcourt.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Diboll boys win district — The Diboll Lumberjacks made the most of their second shot at winning the district title by taking an 89-47 win over the Woodville Eagles on Senior Night.
Diboll took charge from the opening tip, racing out to a 25-8 lead. The ’Jacks led 43-22 at halftime and 71-32 after three quarters.
Diboll will close out the regular season at PCA Tuesday.
Central girls set playoff game — The Central Lady Bulldogs will take on East Chambers in a bi-district game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.