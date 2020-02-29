Coby Dejesus led a 14-hit attack and Sam Flores and Hunter Ditsworth teamed up for a solid performance on the mound as the Lufkin Panthers broke into the win column with a 10-5 win over Strake Jesuit on the second day of the Bryan/College Station tournament Friday.
However, later in the day, Lufkin’s bats fell silent for the third time in four games in a 9-0 loss to the College Station Cougars.
In the win over Strake Jesuit, Coby Dejesus led Lufkin with two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Julio Flores added two singles and three RBIs, Tre Odom had a double and a single and Brett Riggs had a pair of singles.
Every batter in Lufkin’s lineup finished with at least a hit. A.J. Bonacci had a double and two RBIs, Cy Murphy had a double and an RBI, Spencer Alexander added a single and an RBI and Nick Mosley and Caleb Newsome each had a single.
Sam Flores started and worked the first four innings for the win, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Ditsworth got the save, allowing one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
The game was tied at 3-3 in the fourth inning when DeJesus had a two-run double and Julio Flores hit a two-run single that opened things up.
Later in the day, Lufkin was held to two hits in the 9-0 loss. Mosley and Sam Flores each had a single for Lufkin.
Alex Luna started and took the loss while Cameron Scott also pitched in relief. Bonacci got the final two outs of the game, allowing no runs.
The Cougars scored one run in the first before finally starting to pull away with three more in the fourth.
A five-run fifth ended the scoring.
Lufkin closes out the tournament today as it plays Dallas Jesuit at 11 a.m. and Lake Creek at 4 p.m. Both games will be at A&M Consolidated High School.
