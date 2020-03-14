A day after winning back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Lufkin Panthers took a step back as they dropped consecutive games on the second day of the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at Morris Frank Park Friday afternoon.
A furious comeback came up just a few hits short in a 6-5 loss to the New Caney Porter Spartans before a powerful hitting Port Neches-Groves Indians lineup overwhelmed the Pack in a 12-4 decision.
“We just looked like a different team today than yesterday,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said after the first game. “We need to be more consistent all around.”
In the opener, the Panthers’ late rally ran into some bad luck. After trimming a four-run deficit to a single run in the last inning, the Panthers had the top of the lineup at the plate with the tying run on base.
Coby Dejesus rocketed a ball up the middle that the shortstop made a nice shoestring grab on and Julio Flores hit a liner up the middle that was snagged by the pitcher, ending Lufkin’s rally a run short.
Hunter Ditsworth was strong on the mound while working around four Lufkin errors. He pitched a complete game, allowing six runs, two earned, on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Porter’s Jace Russell got the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Spencer Alexander led the Panthers at the plate with a triple, single and two RBIs.
Porter got on the board in the first inning when Jake Tatom drew a bases-loaded walk before a second run scored on an error.
Lufkin cut the margin in half in the bottom of the inning with Dejesus walking and scoring on a pair of wild pitches.
The Panthers tied it up in the fourth inning on a Camren Scott bases-loaded walk.
However, Porter immediately took the lead back on a Logan Martin two-run single up the middle that made it 4-2.
The Spartans added two insurance runs in the sixth inning when Conner Westenburg hit an RBI triple to center field before scoring on a wild pitch that made it 6-2.
Those insurance runs proved to be vital. After Russell left the game with his pitch count near 100, the Panthers appeared to have reliever Chase McMillan’s number.
Alexander burned the center fielder with a two-run triple before Reid Hensley hit a sacrifice fly that made it 6-5. However, the two line drives found Porter gloves in ending the rally.
Other Lufkin hitters were Jamaari Hunt (double), Scott (single, RBI), Dejesus and Flores (single) and Reid Hensley (RBI).
In the nightcap, Port Neches-Groves put up seven runs in the first two innings, held off a Lufkin surge then poured it on late in the 12-4 win.
Cody Lyles delivered a triple, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the offensive attack.
Meanwhile, Carson Roccaforte had a double, two singles and an RBI while throwing a complete game.
After Lufkin fell in the early hole, Caleb Newsome got the Panthers on the board with a sacrifice fly before Scott lined an opposite-field double down the left field line, making it 7-3.
Alexander delivered an RBI single in the third inning that made it 7-4, and the Panthers appeared to draw within two runs before it was ruled a runner left third base too early on a flyout.
It was all PNG from there as it scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings before a five-run seventh inning made it an eight-run deficit.
Hensley allowed five runs in the first two innings before Shaun Bowers worked the next two innings, allowing two runs.
Brett Riggs worked the final four innings.
Lufkin hitters were Alexander (2 singles, RBI), Flores (double, single), Scott (single, 2 RBIs), Jamaari Hunt (double), Tre Odom (single) and Newsome (RBI).
Lufkin will round out the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at 12:30 today as it hosts Hudson.
