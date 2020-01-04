NACOGDOCHES — The Lufkin Panthers got a very early indication that Friday wasn’t going to be their night.
Lufkin scored its first bucket of the game 1:15 into the first quarter, then went blank for the next nine minutes. The sluggish opening combined with a tough Nacogdoches defense led to a 70-47 Panther loss in the district opener in Nacogdoches.
Following the quick 2-0 lead, the Pack never led again in the contest, despite closing to within seven points at 29-22 in the early moments of the third quarter.
But the Dragons were able to shut down the interior, thanks to big man Nana Antwi Basiako, who finished the game with six blocks, including stuffs on consecutive Lufkin possessions in the fourth period.
The Panthers managed to convert seven 3-pointers in the game, but those weren’t enough to balance the lack of production inside. Jackson Parks led the Pack with 14 points, including a trio of threes. Jonathan Moore finished with 11 points.
The Dragons’ Basiako led all scorers with 20 points. Deonte Jackson added 19 points and A.J. Johnson 11 in the win.
Earlier, Lufkin’s Lady Panthers squeezed out a 35-29 win over the Lady Dragons. Dayshia Runnels led the way with 15 points, while teammate Aaliyah Menefee pitched in with eight points.
Both the Lufkin boys and girls play on Tuesday in Jacksonville.
The girls are scheduled for a 6:15 start, with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
