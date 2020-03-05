The Lufkin Panthers’ baseball team put together a challenging tournament schedule in order to be prepared for the district slate in two weeks.
The opening weekend had its ups and downs with the Panthers dropping four of six games against teams expected to make deep playoff runs at both the 5A and 6A levels.
Starting today, the Panthers will head south as they compete in the Angleton tournament.
The tournament will once again give Lufkin the chance to see how it stacks up against some top-notch competition while testing its depth both on the mound and at the plate.
Lufkin opens the tournament with a pair of games today.
The Panthers will start the tournament against Houston Westside at 4 p.m. They will follow that up with a 7 p.m. matchup against Angleton with both games being played at Angleton High School.
On Friday, the Panthers will head to Brazosport High School where they will take on Shadow Creek at 10 a.m. before facing Brazosport at 1 p.m.
Lufkin will close the tournament with a 10 a.m. game Saturday against Brazoswood at Brazoswood High School.
Following this weekend’s games, the Panthers will prepare to host the Pete Runnels tournament, which will feature teams from Bryan Rudder, Hudson, Brazoswood, Nacogdoches, New Caney Porter, Port Neches-Groves and Westside.
Lufkin opens that tournament on March 12 when it plays Westside at 2:30 p.m. and Brazoswood at 4:45 p.m. The tournament has 19 games and will be played at Lufkin and Nacogdoches High School.
