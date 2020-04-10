Many baseball players have played so long they have no idea when they first picked up a baseball.
Diboll’s Hunter Smith takes that to the extreme. It only took a few moments after he was born before he held his first baseball.
“My dad had a plush baseball in my hands right after I was born,” Smith said. “It’s pretty safe to say I never had a chance. I just love the game.”
Nearly two decades later, Smith has never really put that baseball down. As a four-year varsity letterman for the Lumberjacks, Smith has earned multiple all-district honors even prior to this year.
As a senior, he was putting up even bigger numbers for the Lumberjacks before the recent halt in play.
“For the start of a senior year, I don’t think I could have asked for much more,” Smith said.
“Playing as a catcher, I’ve kind of had to be a leader from the time I first got out there as a freshman. But this year, everything was just right there for us. Even in our losses, we were right there.”
Smith has been a big-time contributor for Diboll since stepping onto the field. Growing up as a catcher, it was natural that his favorite player as a child was Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, the Rangers’ Hall of Fame catcher.
His intensity and drive, along with his obvious talent, are all reasons Smith looked up to the famous catcher.
That helps explain Smith’s drive every time he steps onto the field.
“You’ve got to keep going the whole game,” Smith said. “If you let up back there, everything can come apart. I love playing catcher just because you’re involved with every single play.”
Others have taken notice of Smith’s play as he signed to play for East Texas Baptist University in February.
His four years of varsity experience should help ease the transition that comes along with making the leap to the collegiate level.
“The energy there is crazy,” Smith said. “They’re really energetic and pumped up. They push the kids really hard. I thought it was the right place for me.”
While Smith’s play behind the plate is one of his strong suits, his bat has been just as good. He has been an all-district performer both at catcher and designated hitter in his time at Diboll.
He’s a team leader and he’s leading the team in just about every offensive category,” Diboll head coach Victor Bunner said.
This year’s Lumberjacks were off to one of their best starts in recent memory before play stopped. They were 12-3 with two of those losses coming against bigger schools by a single run.
However, big games are nothing new for Smith.
As a sophomore, Smith came through with a walk-off two-run double against Tarkington. He has been right in the middle of Diboll’s surge at the beginning of this year.
“We’ve had three coaches in four years while I’ve been here, but I think this is the closest this team has ever been,” Smith said.
“This year’s team really bonded even before this year and you could really see it out there on the field.”
In addition to his prowess on the baseball field, Smith was also a member of this year’s playoff football team, which spent the last half of the year ranked in the state’s Top 10 while going undefeated in the regular season.
Regardless of the sport, Smith has proven himself as a winner.
“Regardless where it’s at, you have to focus on each play because there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Smith said. “If you can handle that and still do your job, then everything else usually works out.”
