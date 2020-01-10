The Lufkin Lady Panthers allowed an early goal and could never recover as they dropped a 2-0 decision to the Longview Lady Lobos on the opening day of the Lady Pack Showcase here Thursday night.
The Lady Lobos held a one-goal advantage for most of the night before scoring in the final minute to put the finishing touches on a 2-0 win.
“We came out flat and really just didn’t have a good game overall,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “We lost most of the battles in the midfield.”
Encarnacion credited Longview while emphasizing Lufkin’s struggles in falling to 1-2 on the year.
“We didn’t create many chances at all,” Encarnacion said. “We struggled in every phase of the game. We just have to turn the page and be ready for (today).”
Lufkin will take on Tyler Lee at 2 p.m. today on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium. New Caney meets Longview at 10 a.m. and Lufkin’s JV plays Tyler Lee’s JV at noon.
In other action Thursday, Tyler Lee took a 4-0 win over New Caney and Longview’s JV defeated Lufkin’s JV 8-0.
■ Panthers 4, Sulphur Springs 3 — Luis Flores recorded a hat trick and the Lufkin Panthers erased a two-goal halftime deficit on their way to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Sulphur Springs Wildcats on the opening day of the Longview tournament Thursday afternoon.
Flores scored each of his three goals after Lufkin trailed 3-1 at the half as the Panthers rallied for their fourth straight win.
“He’s a dominant player on the field,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “You can’t mark him with one player. He was impressive today.”
The Panthers found themselves in an early hole when Sulphur Springs scored just two minutes into the game.
Lufkin got the equalizer from Oscar Ibarra on a penalty kick that made it 1-1.
However, the Wildcats got two more goals before the half for a 3-1 advantage.
“It really wasn’t about fighting back,” McPherson said. “It’s just waking up and playing like Lufkin should play. When we play the game the right way, we’re pretty tough.”
Miguel Rojo and Esteban Guerrero each delivered assists on two of Flores’ three goals.
McPherson credited both of those players with helping Lufkin turn the corner.
“Today was a lot like the first game in that we just came out flat,” McPherson said. “We had a 15 mile per hour wind in our face and they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Lufkin will be back in action at 10 this morning when it meets former district rival Longview. That game was moved up due to expected bad weather in the area.
The Panthers (4-0) will play Tyler Lee at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
