Simply put, K.K. Rodriguez loves the game of softball.
The game has already helped take her on a trip to Australia, and last year she helped take the Diboll Lady Jacks to their longest ever playoff trip.
Once her high school career is over, she isn’t done yet as she has already signed a letter of intent to play for Northeast Texas Community College.
“I want to play as long as I can,” Rodriguez said. “Playing here at Diboll is really special because I grew up playing with so many of these girls. It’s been a really memorable experience.”
Her high school career has been such a memorable one that it’s hard for her to simply point out a certain game that stands out.
Since entering high school, Diboll has gotten progressively better in each season, culminating with last year’s trip to the regional finals. Following that year, she traveled to Australia for a set of exhibition games.
Now back with the Lady Jacks, this year’s team was riding high with an undefeated record that moved them up to No. 4 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings. The Lady Jacks were among the state’s most dangerous teams.
“I think the bond with this year’s team was even better than it has been,” Rodriguez said. “We just felt like we were going to find a way to win any game we were in, and that’s what we’d done so far.”
Diboll head coach Hayland Hardy said Rodriguez’s improvement as well as the overall team chemistry have been vital to the success of this year’s team.
“She’s really done a lot for this team,” Hardy said. “She’s matured so much as a player. She had a big home run for us against a Lovelady pitcher who was just a phenomenal pitcher. For me, it’s all about the team, and she’s really worked hard to be a big part of this team.”
As much as she has meant to the team, she admits the game of softball has meant even more for her. The senior first baseman said the recent hiatus from the game at the busiest time of the year has been a tough one.
“Softball has always had a special part for me,” Rodriguez said. “It being gone for awhile has been killing me. It just throws out a lot of emotions.”
In addition, Rodriguez is hopeful the Lady Jacks get to leave their own mark on what has already been a spectacular season for Diboll athletics.
Diboll’s football team had an undefeated regular season and the boys basketball team advanced to the regional finals.
“Watching how everyone got excited for the football and basketball teams was awesome,” Rodriguez said. “Now it’s supposed to be our turn. Hopefully we’ll get that chance.”
