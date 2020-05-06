With the reopening of the state of Texas just five days old, questions are already swirling about what opportunities may come so student athletes can make up at least some of the time they lost in the past six weeks that residents were ordered to stay home.
The University Interscholastic League met on May 1 in an emergency meeting and made changes that could ultimately give coaches the opportunity to teach more in the summer. Class 5A and 6A schools planning to have padded spring drills were forced to cancel them when the UIL closed on-campus activities on March 16. They will be allowed to start with the other schools on Aug. 3 instead of one week later as originally scheduled, and schedule a second scrimmage before the regular season.
Class 5A and 6A schools are allowed to have 18 padded workouts in 30 calendar days in the spring and then report one week later in the fall. If they choose, however, not to have spring workouts — or they are canceled like they were this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — they start with everyone else.
Last summer, the UIL changed a rule, allowing each coach to spend up to two hours a week with sports specific non-contact training. Coaches are hoping that is changed this summer after coaches weren’t allowed to go through their offseason programs during their physical education classes.
“Where we restrict access to kids and opportunities for our school staffs to work with kids, we fully intend to relax those restrictions,” UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said at the meeting last week. “We want to give them some opportunity to make up for missed time, whenever it is that we can safely convene again and conduct workouts.
“I expect to see some significant alteration to coaching restrictions, specifically in the summer and in the fall, as we move forward, allowing kids and coaches the opportunity to make up for as much of the missed time as they have.”
One decision made at the virtual meeting was to give more decision-making authority to executive director Charles Breithaupt when it comes to making a decision on UIL rules.
“We are hoping that we can resume sometime this summer, with our offseason conditioning programs and our non-school opportunities for coaches to work with students,” Breithaupt said. “We’re making plans for the regular start of school and our activities, and if there is a delayed start. We’re also planning for what might happen if we have to start and stop again.”
Another change made by the council involves physicals, which are currently required for incoming seventh graders, as well as ninth and 11th-grade students who are planning on participating in UIL physical activities.
The decision by the committee is now a physical is only required for incoming seventh graders, as long as the ninth and 11th-grade athletes were cleared on their previous physical. However, if the ninth or 11th graders are participating for the first time they will be required to get a physical.
Coaches across the the state are continuing with their Zoom meetings and sending student-athletes individual workout activities so they will stay in the best shape possible until organized workouts are allowed again. All of those ideas continue to be up in the air as the state slowly re-opens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.