The preliminaries are done for seven of the eight District 8-5A DI teams. A final full slate of games saw College Station make a statement win, while Magnolia and Lufkin delivered a pair of early knockouts.
College Station will get one final chance to make an impression before district starts as it hosts Nuevo Leon, a team from Monterrey, on Friday night.
Meanwhile, the rest of the district has a bye in getting a final breather before district action starts.
Through the first three weeks, Lufkin, College Station and Magnolia look like the favorites as the only teams without losing records. Magnolia West, Tomball, Caney Creek and Willis each have a single win to their credit, while Waller is the only winless squad.
Here is a look at how each of the district teams fared last week.
Lufkin (2-1), bye — After an opening night loss, the Panthers predictably got going over the past two weeks with routs over Nacogdoches and Redskins del Estado de Mexico.
The Panthers outscored their opponents 105-7 in those two wins, including Friday’s 61-7 win over a team from Mexico.
After allowing a huge play on the second play of the game, Lufkin shut down the Redskins the rest of the way, while also methodically getting its offense going.
The Panthers will have a week off before hosting Willis for homecoming.
College Station (1-1) vs. Nuevo de Leon (Monterrey, Mexico) — A blowout 52-14 loss to Richmond Foster left some major early question marks for the Cougars. Many of those questions were answered on Friday night when they rolled to a 29-13 win over a fourth-ranked Huntsville squad.
Roderick Brown led the way for College Station with 100 rushing yards, while Austin Sosa completed 7-of-11 passes for 94 yards.
That College Station victory was the most impressive for any 8-5A DI team in the pre-district portion of the schedule.
The Cougars will get a chance to build upon that win against a Mexican team they defeated 42-19 last season.
Magnolia (2-1), bye — It’s been an up and down pre-district schedule for the Bulldogs, who have outscored their opposition 77-20 in two wins but suffered their only defeat by a 49-0 margin.
Magnolia got back on track on Friday night with a 42-10 win over Montgomery. On homecoming night, Travis Moore threw for 196 yards and six touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing. That came after Magnolia had a total of 151 passing yards in its first two games.
Montgomery got the first points of the game 2:10 into the game before Magnolia scored the next 34 points.
That win was a nice recovery from a 49-0 loss to Shadow Creek, last year’s state runner-up.
Magnolia has this week off before playing at Waller on Sept. 27.
Magnolia West (1-2), bye — Despite a 50-28 loss to Richmond Foster, Magnolia West still looks like it should be in a good spot to compete for one of the district’s four postseason bids.
Foster, one of the top teams in the state, flexed its muscle in a game it led 43-7 after three quarters.
Cody Jackson, a receiver who has committed to Oklahoma, caught eight passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Magnolia West got its first touchdown when Tristan Brady hit Payton Finch for a 14-yard touchdown.
Brady finished the night with 213 yards on 13-of-22 passing. Finch had seven catches for 151 yards.
Magnolia West has the week off before hosting Tomball on Sept. 27.
Waller (0-2), bye — A lightning storm granted a reprieve to the Waller Bulldogs in their non-district finale. After falling in a 14-0 hole in a non-district matchup with Sealy, heavy rains and lightning caused a halt to play.
After waiting out the weather for an hour, both coaches agreed to call the game a no contest and not reschedule it.
The no decision leaves Waller with an official 0-2 record in non-district action. Waller opened the season with a 14-3 loss to Bryan before a 38-13 setback against Brenham.
Waller will now officially have two weeks off before hosting Magnolia in the season opener Sept. 27.
Tomball (1-2), bye — It was a rough non-district finale for Tomball, which couldn’t match up with Port Neches-Groves in a 28-9 setback.
Hunter Dunn threw for 79 yards while Jermaine Mayes rushed for 100 yards.
Tomball fell in a 14-0 hole in the first half before a Dunn touchdown throw and a field goal narrowed the gap to 9-7.
However, PNG scored the final 14 points in securing the win.
Tomball has the week off before opening district on Sept. 27 at Magnolia West.
Willis (1-2), bye — A late comeback attempt fell short for the Wildkats in a 49-37 loss to New Caney.
Steele Bardwell led Willis with 376 yards and three touchdowns, while Johnny McHenry had 102 yards on 15 carries. However, a 26-point halftime deficit against an undefeated New Caney team was too much for Willis to overcome.
The Wildkats have a week off before traveling to Lufkin on Sept. 27.
Caney Creek (1-2), bye — The Panthers’ non-district slate ended in miserable fashion as they were hammered in a 48-0 loss to Vidor.
Jarrett Turner had 36 rushing yards for Caney Creek, while Isaiah Mendoza threw for 27 yards for an offense that couldn’t muster much of a threat in a shutout loss.
Caney Creek has the week off before hosting College Station on Sept. 26.
