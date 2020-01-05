An inexperienced Lufkin Lady Panthers’ squad stood strong against the talented Kilgore Lady Bulldogs for 75 minutes of their season opener on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Lufkin, a five-minute stretch was just a little too much to overcome as a late charge came up just short in a 2-1 setback.
Kilgore broke open a scoreless game with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half, and Lufkin’s furious comeback attempt came up short.
“We gave up a goal in the first minute of the second half, and I thought that really gave them a lot of confidence,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “After that, we settled down and played a lot better, but it’s tough to overcome that against good teams.”
Lufkin and Kilgore battled through a scoreless first half with both teams limiting the opponents’ scoring opportunities.
It took Kilgore only 30 seconds into the second half to find a goal as a long shot was deflected into the net off a Lufkin defender, putting the Lady Bulldogs on top 1-0.
That lead grew to 2-0 four minutes later when Cristina Rosas headed a ball into the back of the net.
Kilgore threatened to do even more damage with Lufkin’s goalkeeper Mia Lila doing her part to keep the Lady Panthers in the game. She turned away several good scoring chances from the Lady Panthers, giving them a chance for a late surge.
“She had two or three great saves that really kept us in the game,” Encarnacion said.
Lufkin nearly took advantage down the stretch. After Skyla Valdez had a shot saved by the keeper, Jasmine Rodriguez was there to put the deflection into the back of the net, trimming the margin to 2-1 with 10 minutes still remaining.
However, Kilgore was able to put the game away from there in improving to 1-0-1 on the year.
“We had a couple of good chances in the last 15 minutes,” Encarnacion said. “But against a team like this, you can’t afford to make as many mistakes as we did.”
Lufkin (0-1) will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts the Hudson Lady Hornets.
Hudson opened the season with an 8-0 road win over Van on Friday night with Jocelyn Gonzalez scoring six goals.
Lufkin will also host the Lady Panther Invitational starting on Thursday.
