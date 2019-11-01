GROVETON — With the help of quarterback Trenton Torregrossa, the Groveton Indians beat the Shelbyville Dragons 32-12 here Friday night.
Torregrossa started the game with a 22-yard run off of a fumble recovery.
With just under a minute left in the second, Cade Steubing scored on a 1-yard run with the kick by Torregrossa good.
Shelbyville’s Jakory Standley scored on a 79-yard run with 10:01 left in the third, upping the score to 13-6.
Steubing threw a 16-yard pass to Devario Horace with 8:25 left in the third.
Another pass from Steubing to Horace for 30 yards with 4:51 to go in the third made the score 26-6.
Steubing scored on a 7-yard run with 7:17 to go in the fourth.
Shelbyville upped their score with a 30-yard run by Jaylon Brinson with 2:33 left in the fourth, ending the game 32-12.
Groveton plays at Hull-Daisetta next Friday, their last game of the season.
