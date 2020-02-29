The Central Lady Bulldogs have held their own against some top competition in the Alllen tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament with a 12-0 win over Frisco Independence. Lexi Windsor pitched a two-hit shutout in the circle, striking out 12 and walking none in five innings.
K.K. Hancock led the way for Central at the plate with a homer, double and four RBIs.
Other Central hitters were Johnae Robinson (double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs), Windsor (triple, double, RBI), K.K. Harris (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Madison Morehouse (double, single, RBI), Sabrina Weathers (double, RBI), Preslie Turney (single, RBI) and Kendall Smith (single).
Central then saw a comeback from a seven-run deficit fall just short against a Little Elm team that fell one round short of the state tournament last season in an 11-10 loss.
Windsor had a big game at the plate with a pair of homers and four RBIs. Robinson blasted a homer, triple and three RBIs and Kenzie Warner had a homer and two RBIs.
Other Central hitters were Turney (2 singles, RBI) and Brenom Brown, Hancock and Gus Hudnall (single).
Windsor struck out nine in the loss.
Central started Friday with a narrow 3-2 loss to Denton Guyer, another 6A opponent.
Hancock hit another homer for Central in the loss. Other Central hitters were Brown (2 singles), Morehouse (double, RBI) and Turney and Warner (single).
Windsor took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on seven hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts in six innings.
Central will face Coppell at 9 this morning in the Allen tournament.
Hudson softball 11, Shepherd 3 — The Hudson Lady Hornets took an 11-3 win over Shepherd on Friday night.
Makayla Burton led Hudson with a triple, double, single and three RBIs, while Brynn Davis had two doubles and three RBIs. Makayla Foote, Tasha Pierce and Kamryn Davis each had a single and Hannah Burgess drove in a run.
Davis got the win, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks to go along with eight strikeouts.
Hudson will host Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
