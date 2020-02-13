Fresh off one of the best seasons in Diboll school history, the honors are still rolling in for the Lumberjacks. They added to that total once again on Wednesday afternoon as six players were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A Football Team.
Herbert Gums led the way for Diboll with his selection to the first-team squad while Daris McMillan and Jeremiah Settler-Watts each earned second-team honors. Ricardo Harrison, Jeremiah Gums and Hayden McElroy rounded out Diboll’s selections with their honorable-mention picks.
Diboll finished the year with an 11-1 record that included a district title and a berth in the area round of the playoffs, along with one of the best defenses in the state.
Herbert Gums, who has signed with Boise State, headlined that defense from his defensive line position. He finished the year with 94 tackles, including 21 for losses, to go along with 12 sacks. He was the 11-3A MVP.
Settler-Watts was another Diboll defensive player honored after he finished with six interceptions, including a pick six from his secondary position.
Meanwhile, McMillan was the workhorse on offense where he ran for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns on 245 carries.
He had 5 receptions for 58 yards and two more scores. McMillan finished his Diboll career with 4,717 yards and 61 rushing touchdowns. He has signed with Colorado Mesa.
McElroy earned his selection as a linebacker where he had 104 tackles, including 48 solos.
He added 13 tackles for losses and four sacks.
Jeremiah Gums was another defensive lineman selected after making 62 tackles, 10 for losses, and two sacks.
Harrison rounded out the all-state picks with his selection from the offensive line. Harrison has signed to play for Trinity Valley starting next season.
Grandview quarterback Dane Jentsch and Gunter defensive back Peyton Lowe were the players of the year on the Class 3A team.
Jentsch threw for 3,349 yards with 34 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He added 1,028 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in leading his team to the Division I state title.
Lowe had 126 tackles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries. The 185-pound senior scored six touchdowns on defense in leading his team to the Division II state title.
