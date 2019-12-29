The Lufkin Panthers dropped a 59-54 overtime decision to Galena Park in the consolation game of the New Caney ISD basketball tournament Saturday afternoon.
Natron Wortham led the way for Lufkin with 16 points, while Jackson Parks had 11.
Other Lufkin scorers were Hunter Jones (9), T.K. Scott and Jordan Moore (7), Elijah Johnson (3) and DaMarquise Garner (1).
Lufkin led 18-8 after a quarter, 27-26 at halftime and 35-32 after three quarters before the game was tied at 39-39 after three quarters.
Lufkin advanced to the consolation championship with a 43-25 win over Needville. Parks and Wortham led Lufkin with 10 points each.
Lufkin will open district action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it travels to face Nacogdoches.
■ Centerville girls 38, Central 28 — The Central Lady Bulldogs closed the Tenaha tournament with a 38-28 loss to Centerville on Saturday.
Central scorers were Kaycie Jo Brown (6, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), Alexis Lofton (5), Sabrina Weathers (4, 3 rebounds, assist), Preslie Turney (4, 2 rebounds, assist), Allison Shaver (3, 4 rebounds), Madison Morehouse (3, rebounds, 2 assists) and K.K. Harris (3, 5 rebounds, 2 assists).
Central plays at Diboll at 6:15 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.