Several area basketball teams will be in action this weekend as the Hudson Invitational starts with 13 games at two gyms today.
The tournament features seven teams in both the girls and boys brackets.
Teams on the girls’ side include Nacogdoches, Livingston, Lovelady, Dayton, Lufkin, Hudson and Diboll.
Teams competing on the boys’ side are Nacogdoches, Center, Shepherd, Hudson, Diboll, Whitehouse and Montgomery.
The girls’ tournament is a round-robin format with the boys playing pool games before starting bracket action Friday afternoon.
The tournament will wrap up with the boys’ championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday before the Hudson Lady Hornets face the Lufkin Lady Panthers at 5:50.
Following is a schedule of today’s games.
Hudson Gym: Nacogdoches vs. Livingston (girls), 9:30 a.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Center (boys), 10:50 a.m.; Lovelady vs. Dayton (girls), 12:10 p.m.; Livingston vs. Lufkin (girls), 1:30 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Shepherd (boys), 2:50 p.m.; Dayton vs. Nacogdoches (girls), 4:10 p.m.; Hudson vs. Diboll (girls), 5:30 p.m.; Hudson vs. Diboll (boys), 6:50 p.m.
Hornet Gym: Whitehouse vs. Hudson (boys), 9:30 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Diboll (girls), 10:50 a.m.; Shepherd vs. Montgomery (boys), 12:10 p.m.; Diboll vs. Whitehouse (boys), 1:30 p.m.; Center vs. Montgomery (boys), 2:50 p.m.
