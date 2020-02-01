Back-to-back losses left the Lufkin Panthers in desperate need of a win against the Jacksonville Indians on Friday night.
Thanks to big nights from Jackson Parks and Zay Shankle and another all-around defensive effort, the Panthers stayed in the thick of the playoff race with a 60-48 win at Panther Gym.
Parks scored 19 points, Shankle had 15 and Lufkin pulled away down the stretch in improving to 5-4 in district play while maintaining the third spot in the district.
In the early going, Lufkin looked like it would run away from a Jacksonville team still looking for its first district win. After the Panthers’ Wortham and Jacksonville’s Jonathan Denman exchanged buckets in the first two minutes, Lufkin reeled off the next 16 points.
Shankle started the run with a free throw and KaVorick Williams and Jackson Parks hit back-to-back buckets to get Lufkin started. Williams followed with a free throw before Shankle nailed a three and hit a layup that made it 13-2.
Jordan Moore put back a miss, Shankle hit a free throw and Elijah Johnson hit a jumper that made it 18-2.
Lufkin maintained a double-digit lead until the final minutes of the second quarter when Vito High hit back-to-back 3-pointers that narrowed the margin to 26-21.
Moore put back a miss to start the second half before Jacksonville scored the next six points to bring what was a 16-point margin all the way down to a single point when Amad’juan Menefee put back a miss that made it 28-27.
Lufkin’s Parks made sure Jacksonville couldn’t take the lead for the first time as he hit a jumper, 3-pointer and layup that started a 9-0 run. Johnson followed with two free throws that brought the margin back to double digits at 37-27.
Lufkin eventually led 37-29 after three quarters.
The Panthers finally put the game away with an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter. Shankle scored six points on the run, Parks made a basket that upped the margin to 51-36 and Jacksonville never threatened from there.
On the girls’ side, the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens took control of the District 16-5A race with a 44-23 win over the Lufkin Lady Panthers. Aaliyah Menefee led Lufkin with 8 points. Other Lufkin scorers were Tori Coleman (6), Aniya Cottrell (4), Dayshia Runnels (3) and Brookelyn Fowler (2).
Jacksonville led 6-2 after a quarter, 19-5 at halftime and 24-13 after three quarters.
Jacksonville’s win put it two games up on the Lady Panthers with three games left in the regular season, meaning it will clinch the 16-5A title with one more win or a Lufkin loss.
Lufkin remained firmly in second place despite the loss.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will travel to Whitehouse on Tuesday night.
