Despite a narrow loss to the Longview Lobos in the season opener, the Lufkin Panthers only dropped a single spot in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll.
After starting the season as the No. 6 team in Class 5A DI, Lufkin dropped one spot to seventh in the latest rankings, which were released on Monday afternoon.
With the Associated Press discontinuing its weekly rankings this season, Texas Football has taken over as the organization that announces the top teams from across the state.
A weekly poll will be released each week that includes overall Top 25 rankings for Class 6A as well as Top 10 rankings for both divisions of Class 1A through 5A.
The rankings are compiled by the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football staff. Weekly rankings are revealed live on “Texas Football Today” every Monday at 12:15 p.m. at TexasFootball.com/Live.
Highland Park was the top team in the Class 5A DI rankings, followed by Denton Ryan, Richmond Foster, Frisco Lone Star, Alvin Shadow Creek, San Antonio Wagner, Angleton, Lufkin, Hutto and John Tyler.
Longview, the defending Class 6A DII state champions, jumped two spots to No. 4 in the Class 6A following Friday’s 24-21 win in Lufkin. Duncanville was the top team in Class 6A, followed by Katy, Allen, Longview and North Shore.
Other top-ranked teams after the first week of the football season are Aledo (Class 5A DII), Waco La Vega (Class 4A DI), Pleasant Grove (Class 4A DII), Grandview (Class 3A DI), Newton (Class 3A DII), Refugio (Class 2A DI), Mart (Class 2A DII), White Deer (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII), Cedar Hill Trinity (11-man private schools) and Baytown Christian (6-man private schools).
Lufkin (0-1) will return to action on Friday night when it travels to take on Nacogdoches.
Following are complete rankings.
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville (1-0), 2
2. Katy (1-0), 5
3. Allen (1-0), 4
4. Longview (1-0), 6
5. Galena Park North Shore (0-1), 1
6. Austin Westlake (1-0), 7
7. Denton Guyer (1-0), 8
8. Humble Atascocita (1-0), 9
9. Southlake Carroll (1-0), 10
10. Beaumont West Brook (1-0), 11
11. Converse Judson (1-0), 12
12. Cy-Fair (1-0), 14
13. Dickinson (1-0), 13
14. DeSoto (1-0), 16
15. Austin Vandegrift (1-0), 19
16. Lewisville Hebron (1-0), 22
17. Spring Westfield (1-0), 21
18. Arlington Martin (1-0), NR
19. Cedar Hill (0-1), 15
20. The Woodlands (0-1), 17
21. Lake Travis (0-1), 3
22. Arlington (1-0), 23
23. Pearland (1-0), 24
24. Cibolo Steele (1-0), 25
25. Midland Lee (1-0), NR
__
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Dallas Highland Park (1-0), 1
2. Denton Ryan (1-0), 2
3. Richmond Foster (1-0), 3
4. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), 4
5. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0), 5
6. SA Wagner (1-0), 8
7. Angleton (1-0), NR
8. Lufkin (0-1), 7
9. Hutto (1-0), NR
10. Tyler (0-1), 6
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Aledo (0-1), 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0), 2
3. CC Calallen (1-0), 3
4. Huntsville (1-0), 5
5. Manvel (1-0), 6
6. A&M Consolidated (1-0), 7
7. Marshall (0-1), 4
8. Frisco Reedy (1-0), 8
9. Lubbock Cooper (1-0), 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0), 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. Waco La Vega (1-0), 1
2. Carthage (1-0), 2
3. Argyle (1-0), 3
4. Liberty Hill (1-0), 4
5. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), 5
6. Sealy (1-0), 6
7. Paris (0-1), 7
8. Henderson (1-0), 8
9. Lampasas (1-0), 9
10. Decatur (1-0), 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0), 1
2. Jasper (0-0), 2
3. West Orange-Stark (1-0), 5
4. Cuero (1-0), 4
5. Waco Connally (1-0), 6
6. Gilmer (1-0), 7
7. Silsbee (0-1), 3
8. Lubbock Estacado (1-0), 10
9. Graham (1-0), 9
10. Sunnyvale (1-0), NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Grandview (1-0), 1
2. Malakoff (1-0), 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0), 4
4. Gladewater (1-0), 7
5. Atlanta (0-1), 3
6. Wall (1-0), NR
7. Yoakum (0-1), 5
8. Franklin (1-0), 9
9. East Chambers (1-0), 10
10. Jefferson (1-0), NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. Newton (1-0), 1
2. Canadian (1-0), 2
3. Gunter (1-0), 4
4. East Bernard (1-0), 3
5. Clifton (1-0), 7
6. Daingerfield (0-1), 5
7. Holliday (0-1), 6
8. Abernathy (1-0), 8
9. Cisco (1-0), 9
10. Rogers (1-0), NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Refugio (1-0), 1
2. Shiner (1-0), 3
3. San Saba (1-0), 4
4. Mason (0-1), 2
5. San Augustine (1-0), 5
6. Panhandle (1-0), 6
7. New Deal (1-0), 7
8. Garrison (0-0), 8
9. Tenaha (1-0), 9
10. Hawley (1-0), NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Mart (1-0), 1
2. Falls City (1-0), 2
3. Hamlin (1-0), 3
4. Stratford (1-0), 4
5. Grapeland (1-0), 5
6. Albany (1-0), 6
7. Wellington (1-0), 7
8. Burton (1-0), 8
9. Gruver (1-0), 9
10. Muenster (1-0), 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. White Deer (1-0), 3
2. Milford (1-0), 1
3. McLean (1-0), 2
4. Sterling City (1-0), 4
5. Garden City (1-0), 5
6. Leakey (1-0), 6
7. Gorman (0-1), 7
8. Gail Borden County (1-0), 9
9. Balmorhea (1-0), 8
10. Blum (0-1), 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Jayton (1-0), 1
2. Richland Springs (1-0), 3
3. Strawn (0-1), 2
4. Oakwood (1-0), 4
5. Motley County (1-0), 5
6. Iredell (1-0), 6
7. Grandfalls-Royalty (1-0), 8
8. Blackwell (1-0), 9
9. Blanket (1-0), 10
10. Calvert (1-0), 7
___
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 1
2. Dallas Bishop Dunne, 2
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3
4. Plano Prestonwood, 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5
___
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Baytown Christian, 2
2. Gainesville State School, 4
3. Houston Emery-Weiner, NR
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep, NR
5. Bulverde Bracken, 1
