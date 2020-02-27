A matchup of former district rivals will cap off the night as the Hudson Hornets host the Central Bulldogs in the final game of the Brandon Belt Classic tonight.
The tournament features eight teams playing 18 games over the next three days.
The matchup between Hudson and Central, which starts at 8:15 p.m., will be the last of six games today.
Hudson is 1-0 on the season after a come-from-behind 6-5 win over Hardin-Jefferson. Today’s action will be the first of the 2020 season for Central, which opens with a 3:45 game against Marshall.
Teams competing in the tournament are Hudson, Marshall, Central, Garrison, Crosby, Center, Rusk and Northside.
Following is a complete schedule for the event. All games will be played at the Hudson High School field.
Today: Center vs. Northside, 9 a.m.; Center vs. Crosby, 11:15 a.m.; Marshall vs. Garrison, 1:30 p.m.; Marshall vs. Central, 3:45 p.m.; Rusk vs. Crosby, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Central, 8:15 p.m.
Friday: Hudson vs. Garrison, 9 a.m.; Rusk vs. Northside, 11:15 a.m.; Central vs. Garrison, 1:30 p.m.; Crosby vs. Northside, 3:45 p.m.; Center vs. Rusk, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Marshall, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday: Hudson vs. Crosby, 9 a.m.; Marshall vs. Crosby, 11:15 a.m.; Marshall vs. Center, 1:30 p.m.; Garrison vs. Rusk, 3:45 p.m.; Central vs. Northside, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Northside, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.