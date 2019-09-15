Playing against the Redskins del Estado de Mexico on #LufkinU Family Night, the Panthers easily picked up the expected win that seemed like a foregone conclusion even before they took the field.
Lufkin led 30-7 after 10 minutes and was never challenged from an expectedly overmatched opponent.
A four-year series with the Mexican high school association came to a fitting end as the Panthers dominated once again. Starting next season, they’ll rework the schedule to incorporate a more traditional format, taking this away.
While the game offered little in terms of competition, Lufkin still managed to take care of business in businesslike fashion.
With the win, the Panthers have outscored their last two non-district opponents by a total of 105-7 headed into the district opener in two weeks.
The true challenges will come later in the season, although Lufkin was able to accomplish its main objectives on Friday night in getting a lopsided win while getting several players in on the action.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Defense: After a Lufkin defender fell down on the second play of the game, opening the door for a 93-yard score, the Panthers did what was expected in keeping the Mexican squad off balance.
Outside of that play, Lufkin allowed a total of 71 total yards on 51 plays.
In addition, Darius Murphy had an interception return that led to a short touchdown run on the next play.
The Panthers started the season by holding their own against the Longview Lobos in a 24-21 loss. Since then, Longview has outscored its two opponents by a total of 95-0.
Lufkin has allowed a total of seven points over the last two games with the long pass play being the only mark against it.
Friday’s win will be a hard one to assess for the Lufkin defense against a Mexican team that never really stood a chance.
However, the Panthers were able to avoid the sloppy play that can often hit teams in blowout contests.
Following a bye week, Lufkin will open district against a Willis team that has had a formidable offense in the first three weeks despite a 1-2 record.
Offense: For the second straight week, Lufkin was able to take advantage of several short fields due in large part to stellar play both from the defense and special teams.
Only two of Lufkin’s touchdown drives went for more than 50 yards, although the Panthers still racked up 412 yards on a night it easily could have scored even more than 61 points.
Ja’Lynn Polk continued his spectacular season with four catches for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
Jordan Moore left the game briefly in the first half with an injury only to return and finish with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-12 passing.
Tre Odom also added a 56-yard touchdown when he entered the game for Moore.
Lufkin also was able to get its ground game going in a variety of ways with Brendan Taylor, KeShawn Clark, Terrance Fields and Odom combining for 216 yards on 19 carries.
Lufkin’s biggest tests will come later in the season, but it has posted 105 points over the past two weeks.
Special teams: The Panthers came up with several big plays in the special teams game, including a blocked punt to go along with returns for touchdowns in the punting and kicking game.
Christian Reggie put Lufkin on the board with his 93-yard kickoff return in the opening minute, virtually taking away any hope for the Redskins after they scored on the second play from scrimmage.
Cristian Diaz later added a nice 59-yard punt return for a touchdown. Lufkin missed on a pair of field goal tries, although Caleb Encarnacion made one from 33 yards.
The Panthers have a bye before hosting Willis on Sept. 27.
