The Diboll Lady Jacks wrapped up a weekend of domination by taking first place in the Longview tournament.
In a 10-0 win over Hughes Springs on Saturday, Kayla Palomino struck out six while walking one and allowing three hits.
Skyler Martin blasted a home run for Diboll while adding two RBIs. Ashtyn Alvarez added a pair of doubles to go along with an RBI. Hailey Fuentes had a double, single and three RBIs.
Other Diboll hitters were Palomino (double, RBI), Klarisa Mijares (2 singles), K.K. Rodriguez (single, RBI) and Mia Mireles (single).
Hughes Springs entered the game as the No. 3 team in the state.
In other Diboll games this weekend, the Lady Jacks defeated Sabine (13-2), Gladewater (15-0), Chapel Hill (7-3), Redwater (18-0) and DeKalb (10-3).
Diboll (9-0-3) will host Central Heights in the district opener Monday night.
Central softball 9, Coppell 1 —The Central Lady Bulldogs ended the Allen tournament with an impressive victory by storming past 6A Coppell in 9-1 fashion.
Preslie Turney led Central at the plate with two singles and two RBIs, and Kenzie Warner had a pair of singles and an RBI.
Other Central hitters were Madison Morehouse (triple, 2 RBIs), K.K. Hancock (triple, RBI), Johnae Robinson (double, RBI), Brenom Brown and K.K. Harris (single, RBI) and Lauren Parmer and Sabrina Weathers (single).
Lexi Windsor got the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with a strikeout in five innings.
Earlier in the day, Denison scored three runs in the sixth inning to come away with an 8-7 win over Central.
Central kept up its power hitting with homers from Parmer and Windsor.
Central hitters were Parmer (homer, single, 3 RBIs), Weathers (double, single, RBI), Harris and Turney (2 singles), Windsor (homer, RBI), Kendall Smith (single, RBI), Morehouse (double) and Robinson (single).
Windsor worked the first five innings and Brown pitched the final inning for Central.
The Lady Bulldogs open district on Tuesday night when they host Newton.
Diboll baseball splits games in Kountze tournament — The Diboll Lumberjacks followed a 3-2 loss to Kountze by routing Port Arthur Memorial 18-2 in the Kountze tournament over the weekend.
In the loss to Kountze, Ethan Smith was strong on the mound, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
Riley Sarmiento pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Giovanny Robles and Ethan Smith led Diboll’s hitting with a single and an RBI, while Adam Flores, Hunter Smith, Nomar Flores and Jalen Wilson each added a single.
The ’Jacks’ bats came to life in the win over Port Arthur Memorial.
Hunter Smith led the way with a double, single and three RBIs. Other Diboll hitters were Robles (2 singles, 3 RBIs), Sarmiento (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Adam Flores (2 singles, RBI), Ethan Smith (single, 3 RBIs), Wilson (single, 2 RBIS) and Nomar Flores (single).
Nomar Flores allowed one earned run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings for the win.
Diboll will host Woodville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Huntington softball splits games — The Devilettes dropped a 4-1 decision to Gilmer before taking a 4-1 win over Brownsboro in the Whitehouse tournament Saturday.
Emma Tatum took the loss against Gilmer, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 11.
Kaylee Rivenbark and Kaitlin Jinkins each had a single for Huntington and Lindsay Murphy drove in a run.
Tatum got the win against Brownsboro, allowing one earned run on one hit with no walks and 11 strikeouts in six innings.
Huntington hitters were Sydney Lewing (2 singles), Abby Kirkland (triple, 2 RBIs), Jinkins (triple) and Gates, Rivenbark and Courtney Smith (single).
Huntington plays at Shepherd on Tuesday.
Huntington baseball drops games — The Henderson Lions scored five fourth-inning runs to break open a tie game on their way to a 9-4 win over the Huntington Red Devils in the Whitehouse tournament Friday.
Kaden Reep delivered a two-run single as Huntington took an early 3-0 lead, but the Red Devils couldn’t hang on.
Reep led Huntington’s bats with a pair of singles and three RBIs. Dylan Murphy and Blaine Trekell each singled and Carson Hooks drove in a run. Cole Oliver started the game and worked the first three innings in taking the loss. Hunter Matchett allowed four unearned runs in one inning.
Huntington then dropped an 8-0 decision to Denison. Reep and Hooks each had a single for Huntington.
Andrew Faulk and Gray Graham pitched the first four innings before Dylan Murphy finished with a scoreless frame.
Bullard later took a 14-2 win over Huntington. Murphy hit a solo homer for Huntington while Cody Cox hit a double and an RBI. Austin Harris added two singles.
Huntington will compete in the Nacogdoches tournament starting Thursday.
