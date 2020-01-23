Nacogdoches swept the team honors in the team events while Lufkin, Hudson and Pineywoods Community Academy had strong showings in the District 17-5A swim meet, which was held this past weekend.
Nacogdoches ran away with the boys’ title with a total of 211 points, which easily outdistanced Lufkin’s 86 points. They were followed by Hudson, Whitehouse, Pineywoods Community Academy and Henderson.
On the girls’ side, Nacogdoches won the event with 170 points, while Hudson came in second with 121. They were followed by Lufkin, Whitehouse, Pineywoods Community Academy, Huntington, Palestine and Chireno.
Following are girls’ results. Due to space constraints, boys results will be in Friday’s edition. All results are online.
Girls
Team
1. Nacogdoches, 170; 2. Hudson, 121; 3. Lufkin, 81; 4. Whitehouse, 57; Pineywoods Community Academy, 39; Huntington, 8; Palestine, 3; Chireno, 2.
Individual
200-yard medley relay: 1. Nacogdoches (Hannah Richey, Isabella Carrillo, Sydney Lewallen, Cosette Potter), 2:06.04; 2. Lufkin (Natalie Naramore, Allie Pierce, Liz Flowers, Gisselle Lara), 2:14.53; 3. Hudson (Kayleigh Wagnon, Hannah Slusher, Citlalli Stanley, Cullen Merrell), 2:18.97; 4. Whitehouse (Caitlin Nix, Lindsey Jones, Campbell Lavender, Angel Hines), 2:19.27; 5. Pineywoods Community Academy (Jennifer Petty, Kayla Dorris, Sheridan Hamilton, Jordan Armstrong), 2:42.23.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Kylie McCarty, Hudson, 2:07.51; 2. Sarah Freeman, Hudson, 2:18.19; 3. Alyssa Becnel, Nacogdoches, 2:25.73; 4. Sky Fredregill, Nacogdoches; 5. Fatima Flowers, Huntington; 6. Cullen Merrell, Hudson.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Olivia Bachman, Hudson, 2:21.43; 2. Lindsey Jones, Whitehouse, 2:21.92; 3. Campbell Lavender, Whitehouse, 2:32.37; 4. Allie Pierce, Lufkin; 5. Vivyan Nieberding, Nacogdoches; 6. Holly Jaramillo, Nacogdoches.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Liz Flowers, Lufkin, 28.26; 2. Cosette Potter, Nacogdooches, 28.27; 3. Jordan Rankin, Nacogdoches, 29.70; 4. Kayleigh Wagnon, Hudson; 5. Maddy Stout, Nacogdoches; 6. Sydney Veneris, Palestine.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Kylie McCarty, 1:04.68; 2. Isabella Carrillo, Nacogdoches, 1:05.91; 3. Liz Flowers, Lufkin, 1:07.05; 4. Campbell Lavender, Whitehouse; 5. Sydney Lewallen, Nacogdoches; 6. Cullen Merrell, Hudson.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Jordan Armstrong, Pineywoods Community Academy, 1:02.37; 2. Cosette Potter, Nacogdoches, 1:03.49; 3. Jordan Rankin, Nacogdoches, 1:05.06; 4. Hannah Slusher, Hudson; 5. Fatima Flowers, Huntington; 6. Maddy Stout, Nacogdoches.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Natalie Naramore, Lufkin, 5:55.38; 2. Sarah Freeman, Hudson, 6:02.75; 3. Allie Pierce, Lufkin, 6:04.23; 4. Hannah Richey, Nacogdoches; 5. Alyssa Becnel, Nacogdoches; 6. Vivyan Nieberding, Nacogdoches.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Hudson (Olivia Bachman, Cullen Merrell, Sarah Freeman, Kylie McCarty), 1:53.29; 2. Nacogdoches (Cosette Potter, Isabella Carrillo, Alyssa Becnel, Hannah Richey), 1:56.20; 3. Whitehouse (Lindsey Jones, Angel Hines, Caitlin Nix, Campbell Lavender), 2:01.46; 4. Lufkin (Gisselle Lara, Crystal Lopez, Elise Espinosa, Lizbeth Ramirez), 2:27.61; 5. Pineywoods Community Academy (Kayla Dorris, Bethany Allen, Lexus Poe, Zoey Roebuck), 2:46.07.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Hannah Richey, Nacogdoches, 1:07.98; 2. Natalie Naramore, Lufkin, 1:10.08; 3. Sky Fredregill, Nacogdoches, 1:15.66; 4. Holly Jaramillo, Nacogdoches; 5. Jordan Armstrong, Pineywoods Community Academy; 6. Katie Cook, Nacogdoches.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Lindsey Jones, Whitehouse, 1:12.68; 2. Olivia Bachman, Hudson, 1:13.04; 3. Isabella Carrillo, Nacogdoches, 1:19.22; 4. Sydney Lewallen, Nacogdoches; 5. Hannah Slusher, Hudson; 6. Lily Choi, Nacogdoches.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Hudson (Kylie McCarty, Sarah Freeman, Hannah Slusher, Olivia Bachman), 4:12.04; 2. Lufkin (Liz Flowers, Natalie Naramore, Allie Pierce, Gisselle Lara), 4:22.07; 3. Nacogdoches (Jordan Rankin, Maddy Stout, Sydney Lewallen, Alyssa Becnel), 4:26.26; 4. Pineywoods Community Academy (Bethany Allen, Arwyn Roberts, Sheridan Hamilton, Jordan Armstrong), 5:23.08; 5. Whitehouse (Kaylee Webb, Nicole Johnson, Faith Owens, Annabelle Rice), 5:38.36.
Boys
Team
1. Nacogdoches, 211; 2. Lufkin, 86; 3. Hudson, 68; 4. Whitehouse, 59; 5. Pineywoods Community Academy, 40; 6. Henderson, 9.
Individual
200-yard medley relay: 1. Nacogdoches (Jackson Castleberry, Phillip Franke, Zach Fickes, Cooper Hinson), 1:43.93; 2. Lufkin (Evan Dorman, Will Lanigan, Aldo Merrino, Andrew Lanigan), 1:53.03; 3. Pineywoods Community Academy (Jordan Bailey, Mason Wood, Gage Lucas, Seth Davis), 1:58.78; 4. Whitehouse (Wyatt Schaub, Eric Spaulde, Micah Beard, Carson Cooley), 1:59.14; 5. Hudson (Edward Galvan, Bradley Huggins, Gunnar Durham, Ty Stanley), 2:04.33.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Evan Dorman, 1:50.67; 2. Diego Zendejas, Nacogdoches, 2:04.51; 3. Nathan Montes, Nacogdoches, 2:05.20; 4. Max Weems, Nacogdoches; 5. Garrett Schmid, Nacogdoches; 6. Grayson Yarbrough, Whitehouse.
200-yard indidivual medley: 1. Alister Jackson, Nacogdoches, 2:13.26; 2. Phillip Franke, Nacogdoches, 2:13.82; 3. Eric Spaude, Whitehouse, 2:20.91; 4. Ashton Stewart, Nacogdoches; 5. Clayton Blackshire, Nacogdoches; 6. Andrew Lanigan, Lufkin.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Cooper Hinson, Nacogdoches, 23.26; 2. Zach Fickes, Nacogdoches, 23.37; 3. Zane McMurry, 24.11; 4. Daniel Chandler, Nacogdoches; 5. Aldo Merino, Lufkin; 6. Cole Perkins, Hudson.
100-yard butterfly: Evan Dorman, Lufkin, 54.81; 2. Mason Wood, 1:00.51; 3. Aldo Merino, Lufkin, 1:00.54; 4. Diego Zendejas, Nacogdoches; 5. Alister Jackson, Nacogdoches; 6. Micah Beard, Whitehouse.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Jackson Castleberry, Nacogdoches, 48.35; 2. Zach Fickes, Nacogdoches, 52.29; 3. Zane McMurry, Hudson, 53.59; 4. Cole Perkins, Hudson; 5. Daniel Chandler, Nacogdoches; 6. William Hinson, Nacogdoches.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Will Lanigan, 5:21.65; 2. Christian Castleberry, Nacogdoches, 5:31.45; 3. Max Weems, Nacogdoches, 5:49.48; 4. Macen Beard, Whitehouse; 5. Gage Lucas, Pineywoods Community Academy; 6. Garrett Schmid, Nacogdoches.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Nacogdoches (Zach Fickes, Daniel Chandler, Alister Jackson, Cooper Hinson), 1:34.65; 2. Hudson (Cole Perkins, Bradley Huggins, Jake Adams, Zane McMurry), 1:40.37; 3. Lufkin (Evan Dorman, Aldo Merino, Will Lanigan, Andrew Lanigan), 1:40.46; 4. Whitehouse (Caleb DuPree, Harrison Mallett, Mereck Fandohan, Macen Beard).
100-yard backstroke: 1. Jackson Castleberry, Nacogdoches, 53.29; 2. Will Lanigan, Lufkin, 1:01.06; 3. Christian Castleberry, Nacogdoches, 1:03.54; 4. Micah Beard, Whitehouse; 5. Nathan Montes, Nacogdoches; 6. Edward Galvan, Hudson.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Mark Eberhard, Henderson, 1:01.83; 2. Mason Wood, Pineywoods Community Academy, 1:03.32; 3. Cooper Hinson, Nacogdoches, 1:03.38; 4. Philip Franke, Nacogdoches; 5. Ashton Stewart, Nacogdoches; 6. Kaden Packard, Nacogdoches.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Nacogdoches (Alister Jackson, Christian Castleberry, Philip Franke, Jackson Castleberry), 3:33.01; 2. Hudson (Cole Perkins, Edward Galvan, Jake Adams, Zane McMurry), 3:51.57; 3. Whitehouse (Micah Beard, Grayson Yarbrough, Carson Cooley, Eric Spaulde), 3:55.33; 4. Lufkin (Nicholas Reyna, Zach Hill, Rylon Reagan, Dodger Day); 5. Pineywoods Community Academy (Sean Seedy, Ethan Pennington, Jagar Harvey, Seth Davis), 5:39.03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.