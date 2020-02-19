Kayla Palomino struck out 16 batters as the Diboll Lady Jacks’ softball team rolled to a 12-1 win over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs in the season opener in Jasper Tuesday night.
She allowed a single hit and the Lady Jacks broke open a tight game with a seven-run fourth inning on the way to a blowout win over the 4A Lady Bulldogs.
Mia Mireles had the decisive hit in Diboll’s fourth inning as her bases-clearing double opened things up for the Lady Jacks.
Kiarra Sells delivered a solo homer for Diboll, and Hailey Fuentes, Ashtyn Alvarez, Alyssa Mireles and Mallorie Roman added doubles. Skyler Martin handled catching duties for the Lady Jacks.
Diboll scored a single run in the first and second innings before Jasper narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third inning.
The Lady Jacks followed their seven-run fourth inning by scoring one more in the fifth and two in the seventh for the 11-run margin.
Diboll (1-0) is scheduled to compete in the Hudson tournament starting on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.