I readily admit pretty much nothing makes sense in today’s sports climate.
The most obvious reason for this is there really aren’t any sports happening at the moment. Therefore, when there is a way to make sports make sense, then I think we should embrace it.
On Tuesday, making sense apparently went out the window as well.
That’s when I discovered the district ruling on the Lufkin Lady Panthers’ soccer team. I still haven’t wrapped my brain around it, and I’m not even a part of the team.
In the meeting of district coaches, it was determined that Lufkin would not officially be named the district champion.
Huh?
For those that didn’t pay attention to the Lady Panthers’ soccer season, let me just say giving them the district title wouldn’t necessarily have been rocket science.
In what turned into Lufkin’s last game of the season on March 13, the Lady Panthers took care of their business, taking a 3-1 win over Whitehouse.
With that win, Lufkin moved four points ahead of that same team in the district standings. The Lady Pack was also six points ahead of Jacksonville. Soccer point standings can be a confusing thing to those that aren’t major fans of the sport.
Regulation wins count for three points, shootout wins go for two and shootout losses go for one.
A short version of the story is that win gave Lufkin a tiebreaker advantage, along with a virtual game and a half lead in the district standings with two games left in the regular season.
Lufkin needed only a Senior Night win over Pine Tree or a road win over Jacksonville to officially claim the district title. Considering Lufkin had a single regulation loss in district through 12 games and wins over both of those teams, back-to-back losses simply weren’t going to happen.
Even if they did, either Whitehouse or Jacksonville would have needed two wins to make that relevant. They also were set to play each other in the last week of the season.
I’ve learned in sports, nothing is a given, but this was about as close as it gets.
With that in mind, 16-5A coaches had their annual meeting on Tuesday to vote for all-district honors. In the process, they also had a vote on officially naming a district champion.
Apparently those coaches didn’t go by the same logic.
In a vote, they decided Lufkin had apparently not done enough to earn that district title.
There would be no official 16-5A champion.
Apparently the “new normal” I have come to despise includes coaches lacking any semblance of common sense.
Anyone paying attention for the last month and a half of the soccer season either knew Lufkin was the undisputed champion or was too biased to see what was right in front of their faces.
A group of district coaches from outside of Lufkin apparently fall into that second category.
In the past few weeks, I did a couple of stories on Lufkin seniors Brianna Padilla and Jasmine Rodriguez. In addition to what they hoped would be their own Senior Night, they were most excited about the chance to officially clinch that district title.
A proper celebration would follow, likely on what would have been their Senior Night.
They never got that chance, and apparently district coaches were all too eager to make sure they wouldn’t be given that proper title, even with the alternative that nobody else in the district could make any kind of logical argument for taking that championship.
The way I read into the situation is that if their team wasn’t going to win the district title, then neither should Lufkin.
If it means anything to them, I don’t mind stepping up for those girls who did all they could to earn that title on the field.
In my book, the 2020 Lufkin Lady Panthers are the District 16-5A champions regardless of what any vote of district coaches almost two months after the season says.
The booster club is rightfully making “District Champion” shirts, which any member of this year’s Lady Panthers’ team should rightfully wear with pride.
For those interested, those shirts will be on sale with information provided on the Lady Pack Soccer Boosters Facebook page.
Whether any of the coaches outside of Lufkin want to admit it or not, they earned it.
Anyone who actually thinks otherwise is just fooling themselves.
