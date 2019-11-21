Dylan Cloonan scored 12 points and the Central Bulldogs had a torrid finish to take a 61-38 win over Onalaska on Tuesday night.
Ben Shelfo hit 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Central to the victory.
The Bulldogs led 29-25 after three quarters before topping that total in the final frame with 32 points.
Other Central scorers were Caleb Hudnall (8), Johnny Zamarripa and Shane Oehler (7), Colby Lamon (6), Brody Shumaker (5) Aiden Dickson (4) and Jarrett McQuilkin (2).
Central plays in the Wells tournament starting today.
