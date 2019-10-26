Daris McMillan had another big night on the ground and the Diboll defense continued to stymie its opponents as the fifth-ranked Lumberjacks ran over the Palestine Westwood Panthers 55-0 in District 11-3A DI action in Diboll Friday night.
Diboll’s defense set up the first score of the night by recovering a fumble before McMillan got his first rushing touchdown, making it 7-0 in the opening minute.
Another short field led to another Diboll rushing touchdown that made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
McMillan used the big play to put the Lumberjacks back on the board as his 69-yard rushing touchdown upped the margin to 21-0 two minutes later.
Another forced turnover by the ’Jacks, this time on an interception, set up another McMillan rushing touchdown that made it 28-0.
The Lumberjacks finished the first quarter in similar fashion with the defense recovering a fumble to set up another score that made it 35-0.
The ’Jacks continued to pour it on in the second quarter with two more touchdowns making it 49-0 by halftime.
Diboll added one final touchdown in the fourth quarter in finishing off a 55-0 win that finished up in under two hours thanks to a running clock
The game was Diboll’s third straight shutout and the Lumberjacks have held their opponents scoreless for the past 14 quarters.
Through eight games this year, Diboll has held its opponents to 33 points, including four shutouts.
Crockett’s 10 points in the district opener were the most Diboll has allowed this season.
Meanwhile, the ’Jacks have put up 346 points for an average of 43 per game.
More importantly, Friday’s win set up a showdown for the district title in Franklin on Friday night. Franklin improved to 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in district with a 60-12 win over Trinity on Friday.
Franklin took last season’s meeting 34-20 in Diboll on the way to the district title.
Kickoff for Friday night’s game in Franklin is set for 7:30 p.m.
