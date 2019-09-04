Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers dropped a 24-21 decision to the Longview Lobos on Friday night. Lufkin will travel to Nacogdoches for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Q What was the team able to see after taking a second look at Friday’s game?
A We made a lot of mistakes, but there were also a lot of good things. We had a lot of great effort and a bunch of good plays. We’ve still got things to correct. The good thing is it’s not effort that we’re worried about.
Q What can you say about the way the kids reacted to a game against Longview in the opener?
A With the crowd and everything else going on, they were really up for it, but at times we need to play a little more relaxed. Effort isn’t a given, but in this program, it is an expectation. You could tell with how the kids practiced, that they were going to be ready. Once again, I was very pleased with the way the kids fought. But at the end, we had an opportunity to win it and we didn’t get it done. When you get those opportunities, you have to make the most of them. You’ve got to find a way to finish those games, and we didn’t do that.
Q What can the team take from a season opener against a quality team like Longview?
A Everybody from the coaches to the players can learn from a game like that. There are certain things we needed to address from that game and it started on Saturday morning. There are things we have to get better at. But when we’re doing that, we have to point out the good things as well because it certainly wasn’t all negative. Playing a game like that lets you answer a lot of questions. You want people to put you in a bind and see how you react. We’re going to play games later in the season or in the playoffs where we’ll be able to pull from this game.
Q What was your overall impression of the offense on Friday night?
A We had a few problems with execution and alignment mainly where we let a few rushers run free. We had a few issues with getting plays in, which is something we’ve addressed with the kids individually and as a group.
It’s just so much different in a game with that kind of crowd. It’s something we’ll get corrected.
Q What was your overall impression of the defense in the season opener?
A We had a few alignment issues, especially early on. We had a few communication issues there, just in making sure all 11 players are looking to the sideline. We’ve done things to simplify it and make it easier. What I liked from both sides of the ball is that we seemed to get better as the game went on. The kids adjusted to what was going on and put themselves in a position to win. Now the next time we put ourselves into that position, we have to finish it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.