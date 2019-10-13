DIBOLL — It’s been a long time since Bryan Houston set foot on the field at Lumberjack Stadium in Diboll. In fact, he said he hadn’t strolled those sidelines since he was a local sports guy back in 1983.
The longtime broadcaster returned this past week to share his story with young athletes and fans as part of the “Fields of Faith” movement sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I worked here back in the ‘80s at Channel 9, so I’ve got a special place in my heart for the entire East Texas area,” Houston said. “Coming back brings a rush of memories.”
Houston was the guest speaker at the event, which is part of a national movement from the FCA. Diboll head softball coach Hayland Hardy helped organize Wednesday’s version.
“This is a big deal because ‘Fields of Faith’ is a nationwide event,” Hardy said.
“It’s an opportunity for churches of all denominations to get together for a time of worship. We have a guest speaker and a musical guest. It’s a chance for people from all over our area to come together. Our goal is to witness to these kids.”
Hardy cited his longtime relationship with Houston as a big reason for having the broadcasting legend address the crowd.
“I knew Bryan Houston when I was probably 10 years old here in Lufkin,” Hardy said. “We’ve kept up with each other and been friends for a long time. He’s an awesome guy with a lot of integrity. He’s an inspiration for our kids.”
Houston’s career has included TV news and sports stints in Lufkin, Tyler and Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has covered the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA football and basketball, and the Olympics. He also appears frequently on ESPN East Texas.
For Houston, Wednesday’s message was both personal and important to share.
“I don’t know that you can tell anyone anything more important than the love of Christ,” Houston said. “In today’s world, what these kids deal with every day is heartbreaking. There’s so much misinformation and people trying to take kids down paths leading to nothing but destruction.
“I’m nobody, but if I can share what a game-changer it is to give your life to Christ, maybe it would give these kids a real direction and foundation. I want them to know God loves them and cares for them.”
Hardy said he hopes Wednesday’s gathering will become an annual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.