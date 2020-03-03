The Diboll Lady Jacks’ softball team continued their torrid pace at the plate by making quick work of the Central Heights Lady Devils in a 15-0 decision in Diboll Monday night.
In a game that lasted only three innings before the run rule went into effect, Kayla Palomino struck out seven batters.
Diboll hitters were Hailey Fuentes (homer, single, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases), Ashtyn Alvarez (homer, RBI, stolen base), Alyssa Mireles, Kayla Palomino and Skyler Martin (single), K.K. Rodriguez (double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs), Mia Mireles (double, single, 2 RBIs, stolen base), Klarisa Mijares (triple, 2 RBIs, stolen base) and Mallorie Roman and Maddie Rodriguez (stolen base).
Diboll (10-0-3), the fourth-ranked team in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, will compete in the Colmesneil tournament starting Thursday.
Central softball 15, Newton 0 — The Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 15-0 win over the Newton Lady Eagles in the district opener in Central Monday night.
Lexi Windsor pitched a perfect game in the contest that was called after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule. She struck out six of the nine batters that came to the plate.
K.K. Harris kept up Central’s power surge with a homer to go along with three RBIs. Brenom Brown added a triple and four RBIs.
Other Central hitters were K.K. Hancock (triple, RBI), Lauren Parmer (single, RBI) and Johnae Robinson, Kendall Smith, Preslie Turney and Madison Morehouse (single).
Central, the third-ranked team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, will play in the Jasper tournament starting on Thursday.
Lufkin competes in Longview tournament — The Lufkin Lady Panthers dropped four of five games in the Longview tournament over the weekend.
In the opener, the Lady Panthers’ comeback fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Lindale.
Abby Fajardo had a double and an RBI for Lufkin, Laney Currier hit a single and Katelyn Segura drove in a run.
Holly Cooper took the loss, allowing one earned run on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Scurry-Rosser then scored four runs in the last inning for a 5-3 win over Lufkin.
Maddison Brown led Lufkin’s bats with a triple, single and RBI, Currier hit a double and two RBIs and Natalie Chavez, Cooper, Segura and Fajardo had a single each.
Cooper took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
The Lady Panthers were blanked by Henderson 4-0. Cooper led Lufkin with two singles, Currier hit a double and Brown had a single.
Halea Wells pitched for Lufkin, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and two walks.
Lufkin followed with a 6-0 win over Alto. Cooper got the win in a one-hit shutout while striking out four batters.
Chloe McCormack had a double, single and three RBIs to pace the offense. Other Lufkin hitters were Brown and Currier (double), Cooper (single, RBI), Fajardo (single) and Ryleigh Mills (RBI).
The Lady Pack ended the tournament with a 7-2 loss to Mineola. Cooper took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout.
Lufkin hitters were Mills (RBI, single), Fajardo and Brown (single) and Chavez (RBI).
Lufkin (5-8) plays at Hudson at 6:30 tonight.
