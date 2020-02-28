The Lufkin Panthers had a tough opening day of the season as they dropped a pair of games at the Bryan/College Station baseball tournament.
Lufkin dropped a 3-2 nailbiter to the Willis Wildkats in the opener before falling in a 7-3 decision to A&M Consolidated in the second game.
In the opener, Lufkin didn’t have a baserunner reach base until the seventh inning.
Trailing 3-0, Coby Dejesus led off the seventh inning with a single before Julio Flores doubled. Brett Riggs reached second on an error that allowed both runners to score and put the potential tying run in scoring position with no outs.
After the next two outs were recorded, Lufkin loaded the bases when Hunter Ditsworth reached on a catcher’s interference and Reid Hensley walked.
However, they were stranded as a strikeout ended the game.
Cy Murphy took the loss, allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk in five innings.
Bebo Hinojosa worked a scoreless sixth inning.
Mason Creary pitched a complete game in the win for Willis.
In the loss to A&M Consolidated, Spencer Alexander took the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned, on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings.
Riggs pitched the last three innings, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Lufkin hitters were Flores, Nick Mosley, Cameron Scott and Jamaari Hunt (single) and Reid Hensley and Riggs (RBI).
The game was tied at 2-2 before A&M Consolidated broke it open with four second-inning runs.
Lufkin (0-2) continues the Bryan/College Station tournament at 11 this morning against Strake Jesuit at A&M Consolidated High School. The Panthers will take on College Station at 1:30 p.m. at College Station High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.