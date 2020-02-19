LONGVIEW — A six-point, fourth-quarter lead in any basketball is far from insurmountable, but the way the Lufkin Lady Panthers play defense, those three buckets were more than enough cushion.
The Lady Pack executed its usual brand of smothering defense to eliminate Texas High 53-48 in Tuesday’s bi-district action at Pine Tree High School in Longview.
A physical battle throughout led to a total of 88 free throws, with 21 occurring in the first quarter and 44 of those taking place by the end of the first half. Both teams were in the bonus situation within the first five minutes, and several players fouled out by the end of the game.
All those trips to the line left the Lady Tigers with ample opportunity to erase Lufkin’s six-point lead in the final frame, but Texas High converted just five of 17 attempts in the period.
Despite the constant play stoppage and the impossibility of establishing any offensive rhythm, the Lady Panthers kept their cool, a trait head coach SaDale Lamb said has become part of his team’s makeup.
“Our girls showed resilience, and that’s something we’ve been working on all year,” Lamb said. “We’ve grown a lot over the season. When we first started, we were so immature and divided, but they’d shown a real sense of togetherness, and they fight for each other now.
“I’m proud of the way they kept it all together tonight.”
Lufkin trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, with both teams managing just five field goals between them — the rest of the points came via free throws.
The second quarter mirrored the first, with the teams hitting just five shots from the field; however, the Lady Panthers were better from the stripe, earning nine points there to take a 27-26 lead into the half.
Things got smoother in the third period, with the teams tied at five different points. With 11 seconds to play in the quarter, Nillah Alexander hit a free throw to give the Lady Panthers a 40-39 lead heading to the final eight minutes.
There, Lufkin built its biggest lead of the game at six points, with Brookelynn Fowler scoring six of her team-high 12 points in the quarter. The Lady Tigers cut the Lufkin lead to 51-48 with 1:43 to play, but a three-point attempt and a Texas High turnover helped send the Lady Panthers onto the next round.
Other scorers for Lufkin were Dayshia Runnels with eight points and Tori Coleman and Aniya Cottrell with seven points each.
Sadeye Finley and Kerrighan Dunn led the Tigers with 14 points.
Next up for the Lady Panthers is Lancaster in the area round likely scheduled to take place on Friday. Game time and location will be announced later.
East Chambers girls 54, Central 49 — The Central Lady Bulldogs dropped a 54-49 decision to East Chambers in the opening round of the playoffs Tuesday night.
Presley Slatter scored 15 points and Preslie Turney had 11 for Central. Other Central scorers were Alexis Lofton (9), K.K. Harris and Madison Morehouse (4) and Sabrina Weathers and Brenom Brown (3).
