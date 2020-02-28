A district title followed up with a convincing opening round win has the Diboll Lumberjacks thinking of an extended playoff run.
They’ll look to take the next step in that path tonight as they take on the Hitchcock Bulldogs in Class 3A Region III Area playoff action at New Caney High School.
Hitchcock was the runner-up in District 24-3A behind Van Vleck before surviving a 66-62 decision against Trinity in the opening round of the postseason.
Diboll had a tough matchup of its own on Tuesday before its pressure defense wore down the Orangefield Bobcats down the stretch.
Daris McMillan led the way for the Lumberjacks with 15 points, while Javaughn Luster and Jorrin Thompson had 12 apiece.
However, it was Diboll’s sustained defensive pressure that finally was too much for Orangefield to overcome.
In the key span from the end of the third quarter until the beginning of the fourth quarter, Diboll turned six turnovers into 12 points and led by double digits the remainder of the way.
That helped the ’Jacks turn a tight game into a runaway.
“I preach to them all the time about defensive tempo,” Diboll head coach James Davis said after the game, “and how when we turn it up and create turnovers, we make people uncomfortable, and that’s when we make our runs.”
Diboll (23-8) entered the playoffs as the No. 22 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Hitchcock was unranked.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the regional quarterfinals to take on the East Chambers/New Waverly winner next week.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
