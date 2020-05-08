DIBOLL — Diboll’s Ethan Smith has been playing baseball seemingly from the time he could first walk.
There were the times on the high school field with his teammates and the summers of chasing state titles at the youth level.
Baseball has been more than a sport. At times, it’s been close to a 24/7 obsession.
Now he’ll get to continue to chase the sport he loves after officially signing his letter of intent with Jarvis Christian College in a ceremony at Diboll’s First Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon.
“To get to this day after everything that’s gone on is great,” Smith said. “Being able to make this official in front of my family and friends is everything to me.”
Jarvis Christian College competes at the NAIA level in the Red River Athletic Conference. Smith’s overall versatility was a package that drew the Bulldogs’ attention.
“They wanted me to go in and do everything like I did in high school,” Smith said. “They recruited me as a dual player where I could pitch or play other positions as well.”
Smith had announced his decision shortly after the high school season was called off before officially signing in Diboll on Thursday.
He said there were plenty of positives in his decision.
“I’d met a few of the coaches a long time ago, then I went to two of their showcases,” Smith said. “Being able to stay close to home where my family could watch me play ball was definitely a positive.”
Since the UIL suspended competition in March before eventually canceling it a few weeks ago, Smith has stayed in baseball shape by being resourceful.
“”I have a batting cage so I’ve been able to keep getting my swings in,” Smith said. “I’ve made my brothers put on the catcher’s gear. You can’t get the team dynamic going out there, but that keeps me as ready as I can be.”
Smith had made his decision in the recent months before his senior season was cut short. While he was hoping for a resumption to the baseball season, he admits staying ready for collegiate baseball has been a motivating factor.
“It’s good to have something to look forward to, some kind of way to stay driven,” Smith said. “Knowing this opporunity was there has really helped me out.”
Now he’ll get to put his focus on the collegiate level, where he is ready to get back on the field while making a lasting impact.
“I know the challenges there will be different especially from the mental side of the game since I’m going from a 3A school to a college,” Smith said.
“It’s been a goal of mine to be able to play at the collegiate level, so getting to this day is really exciting for me personally.”
