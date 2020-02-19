Lufkin head coach Juan Encarnacion picked up his 200th career victory as the Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten in the district race with a 3-2 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in District 16-5A action in Longview Tuesday night.
Rachel Bonnin scored a pair of first-half goals and Idalia Hernandez added a needed insurance goal after the break as Lufkin improved to 5-0-1 in district entering the final game of the first round.
“This was a good win for the girls,” Encarnacion said. “We were playing against a well-coached team and getting a win was big for us.”
Pine Tree got on the board first before Bonnin gave the Lady Panthers a 2-1 lead with two goals before halftime.
After halftime, Hernandez put up Lufkin’s third goal. Pine Tree answered with one of its own, but the Lady Panthers were able to turn away the Lady Pirates from there.
Encarnacion said the landmark night was a special one for him and the players that helped him reach the accomplishment.
“I thank everyone for their support in this time,” Encarnacion said, “especially all of the players that have played for me throughout the years.”
Lufkin stayed atop the district with the win. It will host Jacksonville on Friday night. Jacksonville entered Tuesday night alone in second place in the district standings.
Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m.
