Friday night’s rains forced the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers to make some adjustments to their District 16-5A matchup against Whitehouse as the games were moved to this afternoon.
Lufkin’s varsity girls will start a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today at Panther Gym with the boys to follow at approximately 2:15 p.m.
The Lady Panthers are currently in a second-place tie while the Panthers split a pair of road games before heading home for today’s contest.
Pineywoods Community Academy girls 54, Newton 29 — Zoey Kelley scored 19 points and led the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves to a 54-29 road win over Newton Friday night.
Mercedes Winn hit four 3s and added 14 points for PCA.
The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one quarter with Kelley and Bella Stanley each hitting a 3 and scoring 5 each.
Winn began to heat up in the second quarter with a pair of 3s and Stanley hit her second of the game as the Lady Wolves built a 32-15 halftime lead.
Winn hit her third 3 of the game in the quarter to go along with Kelley’s 10 points and PCA led 47-21 going into the fourth.
Winn hit her fourth 3 in the final period as the Lady Wolves ran away with the win.
Stanley had 10 points on the night.
Trenity Johnson had 6 and Ireland Harrell added 5.
PCA (11-8, 2-3) will host Central on Tuesday.
Woodville girls 59, Central 33 — The Woodville Lady Eagles rolled to a 59-33 win over the Central Lady Bulldogs on Friday night.
Presley Slatter led Central with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Other Central contributors were Preslie Turney (9, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Brenom Brown 5, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), Madison Morehouse (4, 3 rebounds), Alexis Lofton (2, 2 rebounds, assist) and Kaycie Jo Brown (2, 4 rebounds, 3 assists).
Central will play at Pineywoods Community Academy on Tuesday.
