NACOGDOCHES — Dreyon Barrett scored 20 points and the Palestine Wildcats used a late run to fight past the Hudson Hornets 60-54 in Class 4A Region III Bi-District playoff action at Nacogdoches High School Tuesday night.
In a game that was tight throughout, Barrett converted a three-point play that gave Palestine the lead for good while sparking a game-deciding 9-1 run in the game’s final five minutes.
Hudson’s Teraven Rhodes capped a spectacular season with 21 points, while Bransen Cathcart had 10.
However, Palestine had just enough to outlast a determined Hudson team.
In a back-and-forth game, Hudson took a 51-49 lead with 4:46 remaining when Kanaan Holder knocked down a jumper before Collin Pitts put in a layup.
Barrett answered right back with a 3-point play that made it 52-51 25 seconds later.
That proved to be the final field goal of the night for Palestine, which went into a stall game, eventually hitting seven free throws in the final minute to secure the win.
The teams went back and forth for much of the night. Hudson fell behind 8-3 in the opening minutes only for Cathcart to hit a layup and a 3-pointer to tie it up.
Palestine eventually finished the first quarter with a 13-10 lead.
Neither team could seize control in a second quarter that featured four lead changes. Palestine took a 3-point lead on baskets from Quintin Cook and Enoch Fatade before Holder’s trey made it 27-27 at halftime.
Palestine got its biggest lead of the third quarter when Barrett hit a jumper for a 42-38 advantage.
However, Hudson ended the quarter with a flurry with Rhodes hitting a pair of jumpers around a Keilohn Farrell putback as the Hornets took a 44-42 lead into the final eight minutes.
The first four minutes of the fourth quarter featured five lead changes and three ties.
However, Palestine finally got the only sustained run of the game over the next four minutes in outlasting the Hornets.
Other Hudson scorers were Pitts (8), Holder (7) and Ferrell and Bryce Cardova (4).
Quintin Cook scored 12 points for Palestine, while Eric Carthen Jr. and Fatade had 11 apiece. Hudson finished with a 28-5 record. Jasper advances to the area round where it will meet Life Waxahachie, a 56-24 winner over Lorena on Tuesday night.
