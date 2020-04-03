With a program steeped in tradition, the Central Lady Bulldogs have done almost everything on the softball field. From a state title to a team consistently ranked in the Top 10, Central is a unique softball program.
Therefore, when Central head coach Kurtis Acosta says that any player has changed the thinking of an entire program, others take notice. That is exactly the type of player Johnae Robinson has been as a four-year letterman for the perennial powerhouse.
“She’s been a game changer here at Central,” Acosta said. “Teams have to respect her speed, but when they move up, she smokes one to the gap. I think we’ll always try to incorporate some sort of power/slapper type of player into our lineups thanks to Johnae. She’s truly changed the way we play the game here at Central.”
That type of praise just begins to show the impact of the senior centerfielder. Whether ranging across the outfield to make a play or getting the Central offense started, she is noticed as soon as she steps on the field.
When the game is on the line, she is a player the Lady Bulldogs love depending on for the game-deciding plays.
“I love the adrenaline of going after a tough catch or making a do-or-die play at the plate,” Robinson said. “I want to be at the plate at the end or be the one to make the play in the outfield.”
Her numbers speak for themselves. She was the first Central player since 2000 to earn NFCA All-Region honors. She was also the team’s first TGCA All-Star. In addition, she has earned TGCA and TSWA All-State honors while also being named All-East Texas, district MVP and district Newcomer of the Year.
Prior to this season, she had a .536 batting average with a .600 on-base percentage in her career.
Her teams have combined to win 88 games over the past four seasons. They held a 14-5 record while playing a brutal non-district schedule before play was halted.
“I don’t think this team has ever been as close as we were this year,” Robinson said. “We all just clicked. This class is one that would be good whether or not we had a lot of talent. With the players we have, it made it that more special. Then everything just stopped.”
Robinson admits the past few weeks have been the toughest of her high school career.
Prior to the hiatus of games, Central had worked its way up to No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings. The Lady Bulldogs and Diboll Lady Jacks were expected to be in a battle for the district title.
Whether it’s with the team or at a personal level, Robinson said the past few weeks have been a challenge.
“It’s just really frustrating,” Robinson said. “On my bad days, I’d always go to the field, hit and let everything out by playing softball. Now you can’t play softball and you can’t be out there with your friends. I’m an only child so I can’t just go outside and throw with somebody.”
Whenever her high school softball career is over, Robinson will make her way to Marshall where she has signed to play for East Texas Baptist University.
As excited as she is for that opportunity, she said she won’t forget her time at Central.
“I remember the playoff game against Corrigan at AC where the whole place is packed and you’re just pumped to get going,” Robinson said. “Playing at Central is different than a lot of places. Everybody loves to watch the games. We’re just hoping we can somehow finish it off.”
Regardless of how it ends, Robinson will leave the program with a lasting memory while also being ready for her next step in life.
Acosta said the energy and personality she brings to the field are just added bonuses for one of the most talented players in the state.
“I probably forgot to mention she’s probably one of the funniest human beings you could ever be around,” Acosta said.
“She’s definitely left her mark on this program.”
