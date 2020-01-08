Featuring a roster loaded with young talent, the Lufkin Lady Panthers know there will be nights when their youth is on display.
In a non-district matchup at Jase Magers Soccer Field Tuesday night, it was simply the talent that stole the show.
Lufkin freshman Rachel Bonnin recorded a hat trick and sophomore Itzel Castellanos added another score as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 4-0 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets for their first win of the season.
“Rachel’s a freshman, but sometimes she plays like an upperclassman,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “She’s got speed and she can finish when she gets the chances. It’s good to have her on the team.”
The win came a year after the Lady Hornets took a 2-0 win over the Lady Panthers in Hudson.
Hudson forced the tempo in the first 15 minutes, but when Lufkin got its offense going, the Lady Panthers never looked back.
“Hudson has a good team, and they were able to beat us at their place last year,” Encarnacion said. “We’ve got girls that remember that, and they came out and played them hard.”
Meanwhile, Lufkin’s defense was able to take away Hudson’s scoring opportunities after the Lady Hornets opened the season with an 8-0 win over Van on Friday night.
Seniors Jasmine Rodriguez and Brianna Padilla limited Hudson’s scoring opportunities and Mia Lila recorded the shutout at keeper.
“I thought we did a better job today of limiting their chances,” Encarnacion said. “Those girls really stepped up against a team that can score a lot of goals.
Hudson controlled much of the action in the game’s first 15 minutes before Lufkin’s Bonnin left her imprint on the game.
She got Hudson on the board when she lifted a long shot from the right side of the field over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead with 22:19 left in the first half.
Seven minutes later, she broke into the open and fired a shot into the right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
With 2:36 left in the half, Castellanos recovered a deflected shot and scored a goal of her own that made it 3-0 at the break.
The game stayed there until 6:39 remained in the game when Bonnin got a one-on-one chance with the keeper and converted it to finish off her hat trick and make the final 4-0. Lufkin (1-1) returns to action when it hosts the Lady Pack Showcase starting on Thursday.
Lufkin opens the tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday when it takes on Longview. It will play against Tyler Lee at 6 p.m. Friday before facing New Caney at 11 a.m. Saturday. Games are tentatively scheduled to be played at Jase Magers Soccer Field, although they would move to John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium if there are wet field conditions.
