Ty Roman struck out 14 in a complete game as the Diboll Lumberjacks rallied with two sixth-inning runs to take a 2-1 win over the Woodville Eagles in the district opener in Diboll Tuesday night.
Roman allowed just one unearned run on two hits with a walk in his seven innings of work. Adam Flores led Diboll’s bats with a pair of singles. Ethan Smith and Roman each hit a single and Giovanni Robles drove in a run.
Diboll (10-1) will compete in the Rusk tournament starting on Thursday.
Corrigan-Camden baseball 13, Central 6 — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs rolled to a 13-6 win over the Central Bulldogs in the district opener on Tuesday night.
Corrigan-Camden held a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning before scoring six runs in putting the game away.
Central hitters were Aiden Dickson (double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs), Blake Hutson (double, 2 singles), Bryce Case (2 singles) and Colby Lamon and Haygan Smith (single).
Dylan Cloonan, Case, Hutson, Lamon and Parker Weiblinger each saw time on the mound for Central.
Central (4-3-1, 0-1) will play in the Rusk tournament against Rusk at 8:30 this morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.