Angelina College and local high schools were the latest to be hit with cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 outbreak as announcements were made on Friday afternoon.
The University Interscholastic League announced that all UIL-sanctioned contests would be suspended from March 16-29.
Rehearsals and practices are allowed to continue at the discretion of local school districts.
While that will bring at least a momentary halt to baseball, softball, soccer, track and field and powerlifting seasons, it leaves optimism that those sports eventually could continue and complete their seasons.
“That’s really a best-case scenario,” Lufkin head baseball coach John Cobb said in between games of the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout on Friday afternoon. “Everybody takes two weeks off from games and they can reassess the situation. That leaves themselves a few options options instead of just canceling it and ending seasons like the NCAA did.”
In the past few days, the NCAA canceled all spring sports events, including the annual basketball tournament and the baseball and softball college World Series.
Cobb said he was glad the UIL didn’t follow in those footsteps.
“At least we have some smart people in the UIL offices making an educated decision,” Cobb said. “There wasn’t a harsh decision like the NCAA where they just canceled the whole thing without stopping everything and reassessing it later. It was a great decision by Dr. (Charles) Breithaupt (UIL executive director). Especially for seniors that have put four years in a program, I don’t think it’s fair to just end it for them without leaving their options open.”
The UIL released a statement upon the announcement of the decision.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
If events are cleared to continue in two weeks, district coaches will meet in order to complete plans for the remainder of the schedule.
Local soccer teams have a week left in the regular season. The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches and Officials released an updated list of playoff dates assuming activities resume at the end of March.
Lufkin’s softball district started this past week while the Panthers’ baseball district was slated to start on Tuesday.
“We’ll meet with them and make a decision moving forward,” Cobb said. “Hopefully we can start district in a couple of weeks and find a way to get the whole schedule in.”
In addition to high school events being pushed back, the NJCAA made a decision on events which will affect Angelina College.
Junior college sports competitions are being suspended from today until April 3. The NJCAA Board of Regents will meet on April 3 to give an update on the possible completion of a schedule.
The Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners will learn of the fate of the remainder of their seasons on that day.
As had already been announced, the NJCAA men’s national basketball tournament is tentatively set to start on April 20. It was originally scheduled to start on Monday before being pushed back.
The Roadrunners are scheduled to compete in that event for the second time in school history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.