TYLER — With the way the Lufkin Lady Panthers have been playing defense all season, it was going to take a high-powered offense to keep the Lady Pack from advancing in the post-season.
Lufkin ran into such an offense on Friday, with the Lancaster Lady Tigers taking a 77-42 win to eliminate Lufkin in Class 5A Region II Area playoff action at Tyler Junior College.
Four Lady Tigers scored in double figures, with Skylar Barnes leading Lancaster with 21 points — with 13 of those occurring in the third quarter. Jaliyah Harper added 15, and Aysia Ward and MeMe Dunlap scored 10 points each.
Lufkin’s Tori Coleman with 13 points was the only Lady Panthers to reach double figures. Akyshia Cottrell added seven points, and Brookelynn Fowler and Aniya Cottrell finished with six points each.
Lancaster rushed out to a 17-0 lead to open the game, using its own brand of defense to force Lufkin into missed shots and turnovers.
The Lady Pack strung together an 8-2 run in the second quarter to breathe some life into the Lufkin fans, but the Lady Tigers’ 10-0 run in the third quarter helped end the Lady Panthers’ season in the second round.
The game marked the final appearance for Lady Panther seniors Dayshia Runnels, Nillah Alexander and Aniya Cottrell.
