Lufkin’s Luis Flores has the type of talent that is hard to put into words. On a nightly basis, he is the player that draws the attention of an entire defense.
By the time most nights are over, that defensive gameplan is in shambles while Flores continues to add to his already impressive totals.
Head coach David McPherson admits words don’t really do justice to the type of player Lufkin’s sensational junior is.
“I think I ran out of things to say about him about two months ago,” McPherson said. “He’s a threat whether it’s a free kick, a one-on-one play or on a combination. That’s doesn’t really even come close to summing up how dangerous he is.”
Flores put up 35 goals through the first 22 games of this season. That puts him four scores shy of the Lufkin single season record that also includes playoff games. That mark was set by Alex Rodriguez in 2008.
Earlier this season, he scored four goals in a 30-minute span in a 4-2 win over Hallsville. Even on the rare night he doesn’t find the back of the net, he has still left his mark on the game.
For many players, that would seem like a milestone. For Flores, it’s just another night at the field.
“I just feel like I did my job,” Flores said about his scoring ability. “This year has been a memorable one. It’s definitely been a good year.”
Flores came into the program as an offensive force as a freshman. That season culminated with him being named a second-team all-district player.
He has only gotten better since then as he seems to be a runaway choice for one of the district’s superlative awards for a Lufkin team that has wrapped up a playoff spot.
“With a kid that’s that dominant offensively, it has a tendency to affect other teams across the board,” McPherson said. “There isn’t any doubt teams are gameplanning around him and he still finds a way to make it work.”
As good as the numbers are, Flores hasn’t been a one-man show for the Panthers. While Lufkin has used a full team approach against a difficult schedule, Flores has gotten a major helping hand from Oscar Ibarra.
Those players provided the one-two punch for the Panthers when they went the first six weeks of the season undefeated. Ibarra missed a month with an injury but appeared to be rounding into form before the latest hiatus.
Flores said their chemistry has been one of his favorite parts of the season.
“We’ve known each other for a long time and we’ve been playing together since we were young,” Flores said. “I never thought Oscar and I would become great teammates, but he’s easy to play with because he’s such a great player. He takes a lot of pressure off me.”
McPherson echoes those sentiments about two of the best players in the district.
“When Oscar’s healthy, it’s just a completely different ballgame,” McPherson said. “If they double team one of them, someone else is going to slip out. You can’t focus all of your attention on one player.”
McPherson said while Flores’ natural ability is a given, his work ethic is what pushes him over the top.
“With as talented as he is, you see a lot of kids playing at that level that don’t put in as much work,” McPherson said. “Luis works as hard as anybody in the season, and he’s worked above and beyond what most players do. He’s special.”
