”Life is a journey, not a destination.”
—Ralph Waldo Emerson
That is certainly the case for a pair of seniors on the Hudson Lady Hornets’ soccer team. The Lady Hornets are currently among the top teams in the state in Class 4A and on the verge of their first district title.
For two of those players, that journey started as teammates on the Angelina Youth Soccer fields 13 years ago. Jocelyn “Yaya” Gonzalez and Laurel Ainsworth, were members of the Tornadoes, a co-ed soccer team. As expected of most kids, the fun outweighed any thoughts of wins or losses.
Much more importantly, it was the start of a bond that would be rekindled just a few years later.
When they were in fourth grade, they teamed up again with the Smurfettes. The team was coached by Sabrina Collins. Jamie Huckabee took over the team in 2012, enlisting the help of Yaya’s father, Jose Gonzalez. Laurel Ainsworth’s dad, Trey Wilkerson, also inserted his help on the team.
In the fall 2012, the two teamed together to establish the current Blue Fire team.
Gonzalez had played professionally at the minor league level in Mexico. As an immigrant, he was still learning the language.
Meanwhile, Ainsworth had been gradually learning the game.
The combination might have seemed like an awkward one at first, but it’s one that worked.
“He’s taught me so much about how to appreciate the game,” Ainsworth said. “He knows the game so well, and I don’t mind being loud, so it worked out perfect.”
When the girls moved into the fifth grade, the idea of making the Blue Fire team came together. The team entered its first tournament in Beaumont.
The team won a variety of tournaments over the following two years.
That proved to just be a start as they would go on to tournaments in Longview, Tyler, Klein, Nacogdoches and different fields across Houston.
In eighth grade, the team took the challenge of playing in a Tyler league. It elected to double up on games rather than make the trip north every week.
“We thought if we won one game, then that would be pretty good,” Leslie Ainsworth, Laurel’s mom, said. “They never lost a game in Tyler.”
The team also competed in the Timber Line League, which was played with the Klein Soccer Association. The team went undefeated in that league before being told it would need to move up a level.
The band of local girls had success all along the way, although trophies weren’t always the main ingredient.
“I’ve always just liked teaching them about the game of soccer,” Jose Gonzalez said. “Seeing how far some of these girls have gotten from where they’ve started is my favorite part. I like to coach girls to help them get better, not just pick out the really good players, and watch them play.”
From there, the team competed in a Dynamo Dash U19 league.
It then played for the Dynamo Dash club team, which had a significant East Texas flavor.
The team also featured Hudson players Raylei Smith and Brissa Ibarra, Lufkin goalkeeper Mia Lila and Nacogdoches’ Veronica Gutierrez and Kendall Clark.
However, the Blue Fire team was one still recognized for helping several athletes from the area keep up their soccer careers at a time when players would often take off for a few years.
In fact, 10 of the starters from this year’s Hudson team played for Blue Fire at one point.
“To see two dads that love soccer and love their girls put so much of their time into this means so much not just to them but to so many girls,” Yaya’s mom, Ana, said.
Since entering high school, both players have made a major impact on the Lady Hornets’ squad, which has been a perennial playoff contender.
Gonzalez has been one of the most dynamic scorers in the state, while Ainsworth has helped keep opponents from scoring from her defensive position.
Gonzalez has posted staggering numbers with this being her best year yet. In her first year on the varsity, her goal was to become Newcomer of the Year. Instead she earned Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 23 goals.
Fittingly, teammate Brisa Ibarra earned that Newcomer of the Year honor.
She upped that total to 27 as a sophomore and 49 as a junior when she was named the District MVP. This year, she has surpassed that total with 51, bringing her career total to 150 goals.
She quickly deflects the credit for any of those accomplishments.
“I couldn’t score that many goals without my teammates,” Gonzalez said. “It’s all about the team.”
Ainsworth and Gonzalez have each been all-region and all-district players in their time with the Lady Hornets.
While their bond may have started on the soccer field, it goes well beyond that. They’re both involved in National Honors Society, Student Council, Key Club and several classes.
In fact, they have often been mistaken for sisters during several tournaments, something they laugh at.
It isn’t far from the truth. As a freshman, Yaya asked Laurel to be in her quinceanera and the two don’t miss out on family events.
Both were also members of the Hudson homecoming court.
The senior year has already offered plenty of emotion both on and off the soccer field.
“We walked down the hall together on the first day of our senior year,” Yaya said. “Just sitting there in the middle of class, I started crying.”
Upon graduation, they could still join each other in college. Laurel is headed to Texas A&M University where she will study sports management. She is also planning on trying out for the competition cheer team.
Laurel is a level five competitive cheerleader with Extreme Cheer and is set to compete at the Summit in Disney World in May.
Yaya is still deciding between Texas A&M and Texas Tech. She had been accepted to both schools but is still deciding on where she will attend.
Yaya has also been a track and cross country star for Hudson, where she has competed in regional events in each of the last three years.
Reflecting on their time, Laurel gets sentimental.
“We’ve been playing together half our lives,” Laurel said. “She’s my go-to girl. We can talk soccer or anything else. Selfishly, I’ve just got to talk her into coming to A&M now.”
Regardless of the path they take, the friendship between both families is sure to last long after the days on the soccer field are finished.
“I can’t say I ever really envisioned this when she wanted to play soccer when she was four,” Trey said. “Jose has taught me so much about the game of soccer. The sport might have been where it started, but looking back, it goes a lot further than that.”
