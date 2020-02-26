The Liberty Lady Panthers banged out 17 hits and Kaci West was dominant in her four innings of work on their way to a convincing 13-1 win over the Lufkin Lady Panthers in non-district softball action at Morris Frank Park Tuesday night.
West allowed just a pair of hits while scattering four walks in four innings of work. Thanks to a tenacious offense, she got an early rest with her Lady Panthers leading 7-1 in the fifth inning.
She had plenty of help from an offense that had three hitters who record three hits apiece. Jaylen Prichard had two doubles, a single and three RBIs, Kylie Bishop had three singles and two RBIs and Maci Beam added three singles and an RBI.
Lufkin got strong offensive performances from Laney Currier, who had a pair of singles and scored the Lady Pack’s lone run, and Ryleigh Mills, who reached base three times and delivered an RBI single. Katelyn Segura and Halea Wells added Lufkin’s other two hits.
Holly Cooper took the loss for Lufkin as she allowed seven runs, three earned, in the first five innings. She struck out five and walked two but was hurt by two untimely errors.
Wells pitched the last two innings in finishing out the game.
The game was a tight one through three innings. After a Lufkin error in the first inning, Reagan Williamson snuck an RBI single past the Lufkin infield and Bishop blooped an RBI single to right field for an early 2-0 lead.
Lufkin put the potential go-ahead run on base with one out in the third inning when Akyshia Cottrell walked, Currier singled and Mills walked.
However, a dribbler to the catcher resulted in a force out at home and a strikeout ended the threat.
Liberty rolled from there as Prichard delivered a two-run double and Baylee Chandler hit an RBI single that made it 5-0 in the fourth inning.
Beam hit a two-run single up the middle and Prichard lined an RBI double to right field for a 7-0 advantage.
Lufkin ended Liberty’s shutout bid against reliever Alex Wiley when Mills hit an RBI single to left, making it 7-1. However, a double play on the next pitch ended the Lady Panthers’ final scoring threat.
Liberty tacked on a run on a Bishop RBI single in the sixth inning before the floodgates opened in the seventh inning.
Taking advantage of Lufkin defensive miscues, Liberty put up five more runs. Baylee Chandler hit a two-run single to center, West delivered an RBI single, Williamson hit a sacrifice fly and Kamryn Turner brought another run in when she reached on an error. Lufkin (4-4) returns to action on Thursday when it competes in the Tyler tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.