Playing with their backs against the wall in the final 10 minutes, the Lufkin Panthers went back to the philosophy that has served them well over the season’s first three weeks.
Oscar Ibarra tied the game with 10 minutes left and Luis Flores scored the game-winner three minutes later as the Panthers erased a late deficit with a 3-2 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on the second day of the Lufkin Panther Showcase on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Friday afternoon.
The win kept Lufkin undefeated on the season with six wins and two ties in its first eight games. The Panthers have also trailed in four of their last five games, only to go undefeated in that span.
“Our saying right now is refuse to lose, and that’s what these guys have been doing,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “We’re finding out what this team is made of, and I’m proud of what we’ve put on the field.”
The game was a back and forth affair against a Mount Pleasant team that advanced within a single win of the state tournament last season.
Midway through the first half, Mount Pleasant ripped a long range shot into the upper corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
That lead lasted 15 minutes as Miguel Rojo delivered a long throw-in, and Luis Flores was there to head it in, tying the game at 1-1 at halftime.
Mount Pleasant scored what appeared to be a decisive goal with 16 minutes left when it got a one-on-one with the keeper and converted the opportunity for a 2-6 advantage.
However, as Lufkin has done all season, it didn’t go away.
Jaime Acevedo penetrated the Mount Pleasant defense before being taken down in the box to set up a penalty kick.
Ibarra converted the kick into the left corner of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with nine minutes remaining.
Lufkin wasn’t done yet as Rojo hit a shot that was deflected and Flores was there to head it into the back of the net for a 3-2 lead.
Jose Jamie then came through with a nice save in the last two minutes in helping Lufkin improve to 6-0-2 on the year.
“These kids are resilient whether they’re ahead or behind,” McPherson said. “They’re going to play from the first whistle to the last whistle, and that’s paid off for us so far.”
McPherson credited the play of Thomas Nava, Trey Walker and Rojo on the defensive side.
The Panthers will close out their own showcase at 10:30 today when it faces Port Arthur Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.