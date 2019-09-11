DIBOLL — It goes down as a three-game sweep, but the Diboll Ladyjacks had to fight for every point of it.
The Ladyjacks battled a scrappy Livingston team to win 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23 Tuesday in Diboll. In each of those wins, Diboll trailed at some point before regaining momentum.
Ariana Compean, Diboll’s main setter, also led the team in kills with 12. Helene Bolton added eight and Maddi Horton seven — including five in the final game.
Livingston built an early lead in the first game, pulling out to a 9-4 lead behind four straight service points from Montana Piper. After a kill from Compean, the Ladyjacks scored the next six points. Lady Lion Piper again put together a service streak later, serving Livingston from 20-17 down to a 20-20 tie. Horton regained the serve for Diboll, opening with an ace and helping the Ladyjacks to the 25-22 final.
In the second game, Compean, Horton, Bolton and Kylie Rios combined for 10 kills for the 25-23 win. The Ladyjacks rallied from an 11-4 deficit in that game. Livingston pushed hard to extend the match, tying the score five times before succumbing 25-23. Horton knocked down five kills, including one to end a long rally, and Zayda Perez served consecutive aces late in the win.
The Ladyjacks will host Carthage on Friday, with the varsity getting an early 4:30 p.m. start before Homecoming festivities later that evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.