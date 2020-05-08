In the game of baseball, there’s versatility. Then there’s Diboll’s Ethan Smith.
At some point in his baseball career, the Lumberjacks’ senior has played every position on the field. Even in an abbreviated 2020 season, he saw time at seven different positions.
Playing every position is one thing. Playing them well is quite another. That is what made Smith such a valuable commodity for a Diboll team that was off to one of its best starts in recent memory.
“I played catcher when I was a sophomore and I played third and short this year,” Smith said. “I’ve played every position. Some people don’t like moving around, but I like going out and adapting to each one of them.”
His versatility seems to come naturally for a player who was on an 11-1 football team and also saw time in the basketball program.
However, he might be most at home on the baseball diamond where he says he has played the game even longer than he can remember.
“I love baseball,” Smith said. “The game’s meant everything to me. When I was younger, it was the way I could connect with my family. They always made sure to come to my games no matter what, which always meant a lot to me.”
Smith returned the favor by becoming a valuable asset to the Diboll baseball program while also elevating his own status before signing with Jarvis Christian College earlier this week.
Diboll head coach V.J. Bunner said players like Smith make his job easier.
“He’s a senior utility player that did it all for us,” Bunner said. “He played seven different positions for us so he’s definitely versatile.”
Smith was a vital part of the team this year as it started with a 12-3 record before the season was brought to an early halt.
He said the closeness of the team brought it to heights it hadn’t previously seen before.
“The unity was off the charts for this year’s team,” Smith said. “I don’t know exactly what the difference was this year, but we just had that mindset we were going to do something different.”
Smith admits feeling the pain from a premature end to the season, although he has plenty of memories to look back on.
He said some of his best memories come from his time in youth baseball where his teams saw consistent runs to the state tournament. In one of those trips, Smith threw a shutout against Willis to close out an undefeated state run.
It got even better when he got to high school, including in his junior season when he hit a walk-off inside-the park home run against Garrison, which he called his best varsity memory.
While those individual memories stand out, he admits sharing the field with his Diboll teammates is what meant the most.
“Baseball’s a game that can teach you about life,” Smith said. “Just being with my friends making memories is the best part of it all. We’ve got guys on the team that are tighter than family.”
He said many of those bonds will last long after high school, although there is still a little emptiness from missing out on the better part of his senior season.
“It’s certainly a different kind of heartbreak,” Smith said. “You never know how it’s going to end, but this certainly isn’t the first thing that crosses your mind. We’ll go our separate ways, but those guys will always mean a lot to me.”
