HUDSON — Teraven Rhodes and Keke Ferrell combined for 50 points as the Hudson Hornets overcame a shaky start to roll to a 78-55 win over the Jasper Bulldogs in District 20-3A action here Friday night.
Ferrell scored a game-high 26 points, while Ferrell added 24 and Kaleb Myles put in 10 for Hudson, which bounced back from its second loss of the season.
In the early going, it looked like Hudson would have an uphill battle as Jasper led 15-5 after a quarter and 19-8 midway through the second quarter.
Hudson responded with the next 11 points to tie the game. Jaylon Chatman, Rhodes and Bransen Cathcart hit layups to get the Hornets back in it. Rhodes then hit a 3-point play before a short jumper from Cathcart tied it up at 19-19.
Rhodes followed with back-to-back buckets to give Hudson its first lead of the game as it went into the locker room with a 23-21 lead.
Jasper tied the game on a bucket in the first 10 seconds of the third quarter before Hudson finally got some breathing room with a 9-2 run. Cathcart and Ferrell started the run with baskets, and after a Jasper jumper, Rhodes hit a 3-point play and Ferrell made a layup for a 32-25 lead.
Hudson eventually led 55-46 after three quarters.
Holding a 10-point advantage with five minutes left in the game, Hudson reeled off eight unanswered points on a 3-point play from Cathcart, a layup and free throw from Rhodes and a basket from Kaleb Myles that made it 69-51 with three minutes left.
Jasper never challenged again as Hudson evened its district record at 1-1.
Other Hudson scorers were Cathcart (9), Chatman (7) and Kanaan Holder (2).
Jasper girls 60, Hudson 37 — The Hudson Lady Hornets dropped a 60-37 decision to the Jasper Lady Bulldogs in district action in Hudson Friday night.
Hudson scorers were Hannah Burgess, Bailea Newton and Emma Burgess (8), Shaylyn Anthony and Tasha Pierce (4), Sage Yancey (3) and Mallory Germany (2).
Hudson led 9-7 after a quarter but trailed 25-18 at halftime and 41-30 after three quarters.
Hudson will host Huntington on Tuesday night.
Central girls 58, Hemphill 42 — The Central Lady Bulldogs picked up a 58-42 win over Hemphill on Friday night. Preslie Turney led Central with 15 points, Alexis Lofton had 14 and Presley Slatter put in 13. Other Central scorers were Brenom Brown (7), Kaycie Jo Brown and K.K. Harris (4) and Madison Morehouse (1).
Central hosts Diboll on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.