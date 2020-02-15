Stellar football careers landed Big 12 scholarships for Lufkin’s Ja’Lynn Polk and Jerrin Thompson. On Friday, each of those players received a final high school award as they were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State football team.
Polk was a selection to the third-team, while Thompson was an honorable-mention pick.
Polk and Thompson have been standouts for the past few years.
Thompson debuted in his freshman season and was a full-time starter in each of the past three years. Polk started in each of his three seasons with the Panthers.
This past season, Thompson was the District 8-5A DII MVP, and Polk earned Offensive MVP.
Thompson was second on the team in tackles with 59, including three for losses. He also had a pair of interceptions.
Polk was the go-to player on the Lufkin offense where he had 54 receptions for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks at or near the top of most Lufkin receiving lists.
They helped Lufkin to a 9-2 record, a district title and a spot in the playoffs.
Thompson was the Defensive MVP in 2018, and Polk was a first-team selection.
In all-district voting in 2017, Thompson earned first-team honors, and Polk was an honorable-mention pick.
Each player graduated early from Lufkin High School in December and enrolled early at their respective schools.
Thompson is currently enrolled at the University of Texas, while Polk is enrolled at Texas Tech University.
Frisco Lone Star wide receiver Marvin Mims was the offensive player of the year on the all-state team, while Denton Ryan junior lineman Ja’Tavion Sanders and Abilene Cooper defensive back Dylon Davis shared the defensive honor.
Mims, who signed with Oklahoma, had 107 receptions for 2,502 yards with 31 touchdowns.
Mims helped end Lufkin’s 2018 season when he had seven catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 area playoff win over the Panthers.
Sanders had 19 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback pressures.
Davis had 16 interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns, along with 14 pass breakups.
