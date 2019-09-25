How does a volleyball team lacking any prototypical big hitters in the lineup manage any offense?
Easy. Hit it where they ain’t.
Lufkin’s Lady Panthers have undergone shifts to an already-young roster, losing key players over the past few weeks. But on Tuesday, the Lady Pack put together a highly efficient offensive attack to earn a 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of district foe Marshall at Panther Gymnasium in Lufkin.
“We’ve had a lot of practices where we’ve focused on hitting certain spots,” head coach Leah Flores said. “We’ve had to name those spots certain things, and change things up. We’re learning how to be smarter players overall.”
Lacking the big arms didn’t prevent the Lufkin offense from finding whatever empty spots existed on the floor. The team managed 25 kills, but those were spread among eight different players. Libby Flores led Lufkin with five kills; Kelby Coutee, Natalie Cox and Reagan Hill each added four. Flores added 11 assists, while Cox chipped in with six.
“Our offense is really from everywhere right now,” Flores said. “It’s not like we’re saying, ‘We’re going to go here, or we’re going to go here.’ There’s not a go-to hitter like we’ve had in the past, but what’s fun is that every player can step up and go to the ball.
“We’ve got girls from the back row, and our setters, all stepping up to hit, and it can confuse the defense. It really worked for us tonight.”
One key for the Lady Panthers was overall consistency: The team managed to put together short service streaks without allowing many of the same to the Lady Mavericks. Mia Lila served the Lady Pack to a six straight points in the first game to push Lufkin to its final lead of that game. In the second game, Cox put together a six-point service streak to overcome a Marshall lead; and in the final game, Flores, Lila and Catera Brown combined for 15 of the team’s 25 points.
The Lady Panthers will host Jacksonville on Friday. Because of Lufkin’s Homecoming ceremony later that evening, the volleyball varsity will start its game at 4:30 p.m. at Panther Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.